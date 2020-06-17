As restaurants reemerge from their pandemic half-life, Chandler residents can still look forward to Nashville’s hottest restaurant and live music venue, The Stillery, opening in the New Square development in downtown Chandler.
Despite the hardships being felt by the restaurant industry and the overall economic downturn, The Stillery is still on track to open by November.
The Stillery is the brainchild of husband and wife serial entrepreneurs Steve and Alane Kovach, Chandler residents for the last 30 years. They have two Stillery locations in Nashville.
They also own a local construction company and are co-owners of the popular The Living Room restaurants and ChOP Steakhouse in Chandler.
The 5,800-square-foot Stillery will become the largest live music venue in Chandler when it debuts.
Some of Nashville’s top performers will bring a wide variety of musical styles to the stage every Thursday-Saturday, with no additional cover charge for the entertainment.
According to Steve Kovach, The Stillery is actually going to be able to bring in even bigger name acts ready to debut new tracks after the COVID-19 crisis.
The Stillery is known for its from-scratch kitchen serving elevated comfort food and a wide variety of southern-style mason jar cocktails and local craft beers.
The same menu is planned for Chandler, swapping Arizona brews for the Nashville suds.
During the current shutdown, The Stillery has kept one of its restaurants in Nashville open to provide take-out on weekends and has kept all of its managers on the payroll.
We recently sat down with the Kovachs to learn more about The Stillery’s debut in Chandler.
Q. You have deep roots in Arizona, why did you launch The Stillery in Nashville and not in Arizona?
A. We did a construction project in Nashville and found at that time there wasn’t a strong culinary scene downtown and we saw an opportunity. We had gotten into restaurants about 10 years ago as a passion project because we are foodies and believed we could fill a void in the Nashville market.
Q. The Stillery opened in 2015 in Nashville and launched a second location there in 2017. What made you decide to bring it to your hometown?
A. Our friends from here who had been to The Stillery in Nashville kept begging us to open a location here. There really isn’t anything like it in the Southeast Valley and when our business partner Spike Lawrence began developing New Square it seemed like the ideal time and location.
Q. What has made The Stillery a success in Nashville that we can expect here?
A. We have excellent chefs, we make everything from scratch, from our cheese to our sauces, and we have outstanding cocktails. But more than all that, we have a stellar team. We will replicate the menu and find the same quality staff for our Chandler location that we’ve been lucky enough to find in Nashville.
Q. What kind of music will you have?
A. Coming from Nashville people expect it to be country, and we will have that, but we will also feature other styles. Our focus is on bringing the top singer songwriters from Nashville to Arizona.
Q. What is your signature dish and signature mason jar cocktail?
A. Our Hot Chicken Pizza is the house favorite. This special type of fried chicken is unique to Nashville. We use it, white sauce, cheddar, mozzarella and bacon to top a ranch crust pizza.
Our most popular Mason jar libation is the Stillery Sour featuring American bourbon, blackberry jam and sour.
The Stillery is slated to open this fall in the New Square development at Arizona Avenue and Chicago Street. Job interviews are expected to start after Labor Day. The restaurant will be open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.
