Executive Men’s Grooming in the Kohl’s complex on Chandler Boulevard is a new Ahwatukee barbershop and it's owned by two men with a lengthy history in hair.
“I’m a hairstylist,” explained co-owner Tony Starks, who along with partner Joe Templin own the Ahwatukee salon and an Executive Men’s Grooming in Gilbert.
Their friendship and professions began in Tucson, where Starks and Templin, though not neighbors, were acquainted.
As teens, both were backyard barbers, cutting their friends’ hair. It was the early 70s and long hair was de rigueur, yet even lengthier tresses required good styling.
Starks’ father and uncle owned and ran a barbershop in Tucson and when he turned 17, after completing the necessary courses to be licensed by the Arizona Board of Barbers, he joined them.
Templin was one of Tony Stark’s first customers and it took a while for him to take up the profession.
“The way I got drawn into barbering was initially out of necessity,” explained Templin, who also the award-winning Joes: A Barber Shop in Maricopa.
“My friends and I grew up cutting each other’s hair - sometimes to save money and sometimes out of necessity. I then continued to do so for roommates, friends and family,” said Templin, admitting he began wielding scissors at age 14.
After a concussion necessitated he give up playing football at the University of Western New Mexico, Templin tried his hand at firefighting.
Throughout his years interacting with Starks, Templin said his friend encouraged him to make barbering a career.
“At 30 years, I went to barber school and I realized it was my calling. I never looked back,” Templin said. “I love the interaction with people and it’s great to hear the excitement and feel the appreciation when someone sees an amazing cut.”
In August, Starks and Templin opened their second shop. Executive Men’s Grooming in Ahwatukee – which, at 4605 E. Chandler Blvd, augments their first and ongoing endeavor in Gilbert at 785 W. Warner Road.
The duo said they are looking to find an equal success in Ahwatukee.
Like their Gilbert shop, the new facility is designed for comfort. Oversized and comfortable chairs greet customers in the 10 stations, and in Ahwatukee four big screen TVs offer sports, comedies and a daily favorite showing of The Price is Right.
“We watch that every day,” admitted Starks. “We like to keep things light.”
The barber pole, with its spirals of rotating red and blue bands, was once ubiquitous on Main Street USA, but it waned as haircut franchises melded men and women’s hair cut salons into one-stop shops.
In the 21st century, there’s been a resurgence of men’s barber shops. most independently owned and operated. And as Starks and Templin like to explain, styling is more than just clipping hair.
“Barber shops are definitely retro, but they’re not old school. A version of it has been a constant since Egyptian times,” said Templin.
As styles change, attention to detail is another reason the barber shop has once again come into its own.
“The resurgence of barbershops is something that’s been inevitable,” Templin posited. “It’s more than just cutting hair. It’s a skill that’s being done in a safe and sterile environment. We as barbers take the natural state of your hair and accentuate it, making it the best look for you.”
Both Stark and Templin are well-versed in both trending and traditional haircuts for men and children. Cuts for short hair or long hair, curly or thin, fades or a clean head shave performed with a professional straight razor, all can be done by EMG barbers.
“The pickier the customer, the better,” said Starks. “I like projects.”
One of those projects was the faux mohawk now sported by Desert Vista High School guidance counselor Rory Ruelas.
“It’s been a work in progress. I brought in a picture of what I wanted and it
took about three times to get it there,” said Ruelas, the father of two daughters ages 10 and 8 who are now fans of dad’s new “do.”
Specialities at the Ahwatukee and Gilbert Executive Men’s Grooming cover all modern and trending haircuts. Both men say they keep close eye on hair styles for men to assure their mastery of the art is cutting edge.
Men’s and children’s traditional cuts, head shaves and hot face shaves, hair coloring and highlights, and waxing are also available.
One look at both men’s exquisitely maintained beards and it’s easy to see why beard and mustache trimming is one of the popular features at Executive Men’s Grooming. Interesting tidbit: the word “barber” is derived from Latin “barba,” which means “beard.”
Their hours are long, they said, to better accommodate today’s busy men. Executive Men’s Grooming in Ahwatukee is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There are currently six barbers in Ahwatukee and 12 in Gilbert where weekday hours are even longer, opening at 6 a.m. Mondays through Fridays and closing at 8 p.m. while keeping the same weekend hours.
Executive Men’s Grooming customers are loyal. Darren Hasler has been a customer of Templin’s for three years.
“I’m very picky about how I get my hair cut,” Hasler said. “From the very first time I got my hair cut by Joe I said I’ve gotta keep this guy. He does a really good job every time.”
Starks said though styles are high, prices have been kept low. Both locations offer a cash discount.
Appointments are available but walk-ins can usually be accommodated.
Executive Men’s Grooming can be found on Facebook and Instagram. Their website is ExecutiveMensGrooming.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.