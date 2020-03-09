Football has nothing to do with what Rosetta Simmons calls her dream job – except for the fact it’s the reason she’s doing it.
Simmons owns the Ahwatukee Tropical Sno at 4747 E. Elliot Road next to Subway in the Safeway shopping center – a part of a global chain of Hawaiian shaved ice shops founded in 1984 in Utah.
Though she has had a Tropical Sno trailer for seven years, she only marked the first anniversary of her brick-and-mortar store this week.
The Ahwatukee resident’s journey to being a franchise owner started watching football at Mountain Pointe High School.
“I volunteered in the concession stand at my son’s football games at Mountain Point,” she recalled.
“I saw all the different vendors, and I knew I wanted to do it and wondered, ‘Why isn’t there a shaved ice stand on every corner, this is Arizona!’” Simmons said.
And so, Simmons took the leap and became a small-business owner, though she still also keep her full-time job with Southwest Airlines as a telephone reservation agent.
Over time, the trailer became a popular addition to school festivals, BMX races and other public events as well as private parties.
Now, she said, “I’m booked every weekend through April,” she said, adding until the fall, the trailer more often than not just stays parked because “there are no events during the summer.”
But she still has the store, where Tropical Sno’s most popular flavors include the Silver Fox – vanilla and coconut ice with coconut cream – and Paradise Island, mango and guava ice with coconut cream.
Root beer floats are also a hit, with root beer ice with Blue Bell ice cream and vanilla cream. Tropical Sno also offers a YOLO option, where the employees can choose your flavor for you.
Simmons went part-time at Southwest about three years ago so she could focus her snow-cone business.
But it doesn’t mean she’s become a shaved ice executive who can sit back while her four employees handle customers.
She often gets off her airline job at 5 in the morning and is at the store not many hours later since she opens for business at 1 p.m., Wednesday through Monday.
But all this hard work is worth it, she said, because hers is a quality product.
“I tasted different brands and hands down, Tropical Sno flavors are by far the most true-to-life flavors,” she said. “Mango tastes like mango, banana taste like banana and the combinations are endless.”
She’s turned her store into a community album of sorts as well with a wall of photos of regulars whom she asks to post pictures of themselves and their families.
“We have the best customers,” Simmons said. “Once someone discovers our little hidden oasis, they become family, from their picture going on the wall to greeting them by name.
“I am so thankful to the support of our community,” she said.
