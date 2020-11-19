West USA Realty Ahwatukee Branch has announced its 2019 Ahwatukee Top Realtors and honored 10 other Realtors for years of service that totals 140 years.
West USA Realty originated its first office in Phoenix in 1986 and became one of the largest real estate firms in the State of Arizona and in the nation.
It has grown from one agent to over 2,900 serving the Valley.
The Ahwatukee branch opened 30 years ago and is still in the same location with over 230 Realtors.
As West USA Realty, celebrates its 34th year providing real estate services to Arizona, it counts more than 250,000 clients it has helped since its founding.
The Ahwatukee branch also has gained a reputation for numerous charitable endeavors, from water bottle drives to school supply collections to helping other nonprofits with their efforts, such as the Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club’s annual baby shower for new foster moms.
The two Realtors honored with awards for excellent are Kim Healy, Top Producer in Volume, and Tom Wolf, who also was in the top 1 percent.
Those honored for years of service include Julie Torrance, who this year logged 25 years of service.
Honored for 20 years of service were Ray Healy and Cliff Swaim.
Saluted for 15 years of service were Jenifer Bulfur, Shirley Schollmeyer, Link Paffenbarger, Diane Cain and Anna Howard.
Realtors recognized for 10 years of service include Jim Parker and David Grago.
West USA Realty is located at 4505 E. Chandler Blvd., STE 170, Ahwatukee. Information: 480-893-0600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.