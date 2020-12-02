Ahwatukee Skin & Laser has a new member to its staff.
Taylor Todd, MPAS PA-C, a licensed and certified physician assistant specializing in medical dermatology, enjoys discussing skin diseases and treatment options with her patients and strives to find a skin care regimen and treatment that is a good fit for each individual patient,” a spokeswoman said.
Todd is a board-certified member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants.
She graduated summa cum laude with a degree in public health from California State University San Bernardino and was admitted into the National Honor Society and Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.
She received her master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the Loma Linda University School of Medicine.
The spokeswoman said Todd “strongly believes that all patients should feel good about their skin and take part in the decision-making process.
She will be seeing patients at ASL located at 4425 E. Agave Road, Bldg. #9, Suite 148, and at the practice’s Sun City West office.
Information: ahwatukeeskincare.com or 480-704-7546.
