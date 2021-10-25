No one knows how many people are confronting the unintended consequence of trying to stay safe amid the pandemic by staying home.
But Ahwatukee resident Dan LeMoine believes it’s a lot, pointing to a recent Harris Poll survey that found 61 percent of the adults in the country reported fluctuating weight in the past year. Of those who reported gaining weight, Harris said, their scale tipped by an extra 29 pounds.
LeMoine is no stranger to helping people like that.
Since 2017, he and his business partner, Dr. Noel Abood of Queen Creek, have been helping people shed pounds at their Ahwatukee clinic, re:vitalize weight loss & wellness center at 15905 S. 46th St.
Now LeMoine and Abood have written a book that incorporates the fundamental principles that have helped re:vitalize’s clients shed unwanted pounds and keep them off.
Though the two men started writing “Fear No Food: The Last Weight Loss Program You’ll Ever Need” before COVID-19 grabbed the nation by the throat, LeMoine says it hit bookstores and amazon.com at the right time when it was published earlier this month.
“We wanted to continue to scale our impact and the life change we’re seeing in our clinics,” LeMoine told AFN. “We felt like a book is a great starting point for folks who might not be at a place where they’re ready to jump fully into our program just yet, or who want to find out more about our approach and lose a few pounds in the process.
“The book outlines the foundational pillars we’ve built the re:vitalize program on, it inspires people to take action and do something through the use of inspirational real life stories and easy-to-implement habits, and provides scientifically proven advice on things like inflammation, detoxification, the metabolism and weight loss.”
The authors say the book “addresses the complex reasons otherwise hardworking and disciplined people struggle losing weight and keeping it off,” diving into internal biochemistry, the metabolism, inﬂammation and psychology and their effects on weight loss and what you can do about it.”
Both men speak from personal experience that has deepened with the development of their business.
For Abood, it was a heart attack at age 49 more than a decade ago.
“I had battled weight issues most of my adult life and know many others share in this battle,” he said. “A common misconception is that if overweight people just ate less and exercised more they will lose weight. This is simply not true.
“With our program, and now this book, we’ve set out to demystify and remove the guesswork on how to begin ﬁxing your metabolism and lose weight once and for all.”
LeMoine said he has “always been very dialed into health and nutrition from my past as a high school and collegiate athlete and seeing close family members struggle with their weight for most of my life.”
LeMoine, who holds two board certifications in holistic nutrition, calls “Fear No Food” “a roadmap of proven methods for the reader to begin understanding their body and food, and begin losing weight and restoring health.”
“Our target reader is the person who suspects their metabolism has slowed and the typical cookie cutter approaches to weight loss are no longer effective,” he said.
“They want to learn about food, their metabolism and how to fix it and lose weight without having to restrict themselves from fun foods like pizza or bread forever. Too many diets are so effective while you’re restricting yourself, but the moment it seems you daydream about a carb you gain the weight back.
“Our book – and our program – aim to fix this to help people keep the weight off and live normal lives.
And while the book contains the information re:vitalize’s clients get, it doesn’t have at least one thing the authors’ clinics offer: “the full customization aspect using our unique bioscan technology.”
“So this book is really for the person who has not become a member – yet,” he said.
Small wonder why the pandemic hasn’t had much of an adverse impact on their business.
“We continued to grow throughout the pandemic and the demand is unprecedented since we’ve started returning to normal this year,” LeMoine said. “Now, more than ever, people are wanting to take control of their health and are realizing the implications of being overweight — particularly with COVID comorbidity.”
“Fear No Food” is available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Information: fearnofood.com and revitalizeweightloss.com
