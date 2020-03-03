Physical and emotional wellness is a family affair at a pair of Ahwatukee’s newest businesses located under one roof.
Tukee Lifestyle Chiropractic is operated by local resident Dr. Lee Goozdich while Best Life Counseling and Wellness is run by his wife Ruthann. The youngest of their four children, Luke, is on staff as he works on his masters of counseling at Liberty University.
After a soft opening of the practice at 1345 E. Chandler Blvd., earlier this month, the Goozdichs are planning a grand opening at WHAT TIME March 12. Native Grill & Wings will be catering the event and there will be giveaways.
Middle school sweethearts in Pennsylvania who have been married 33 years, the Goozdichs’ separate businesses share a common goal.
“We both feel it’s our purpose to help each patient and client we have the privilege of working with experience a better quality of life,” Lee said. “Our family has been blessed and we have a passion to be a blessing to others. Our hope is to show our new friends and neighbors in Ahwatukee you don’t have to continue suffering.
“Whether it be physical pain or emotional distress, there is hope.”
To a large degree, Luke is an inspiration for this goal.
He was born with a serious congenital heart defect requiring him to have two open heart surgeries – one at 5 months and the other at 4 years.
“Going through that painful experience is what drew me personally to the field of counseling because I wanted to be a beacon of hope for others going through difficult times in their lives,” Ruthann recalled.
At the same time, Lee was already practicing and his patients “rallied around us as family offering prayer and support that truly carried us through,” she said.
They became not only patients but family and the Goozdichs said it “is the type of relationship we hope to establish here in our new community of Ahwatukee.”
Lee has treated patients of all ages, including professional and Olympic athletes, and has even performed manipulation under anesthesia in a hospital setting. He has been a professional speaker and coach at chiropractic conferences across the country.
“My favorite thing is still to bond with my patients and work with them to eliminate their pain and health impairments and show them what a life without those limitations looks like,” he said. “It is extremely rewarding.”
A 1987 graduate of the Palmer College of Chiropractic, he was drawn to his profession at 14 as a result of the way his chiropractor at the time changed his life, treating him for a neck injury suffered in wrestling.
He said the chiropractor “taught me about how the body functions at optimal health when the spine is working correctly and the nervous system is free to allow the brain to fully communicate with every part of the body.”
Lee looks at chiropractic care like building a house – “certain things have to happen in a particular order in order for everything to stand strong and work correctly.”
“Your body has to go through a particular plan of care in order to repair itself correctly and fully,” he said – which is why he looks at chiropratic care has having three phrases : relieving pain, corrective and restorative care for more thorough healing and injury prevention and wellness care to make sure the body stays in good condition.
Beyond chiropractic, Lee offers a managed weight-loss program and “has helped literally transform many people’s lives.”
“We have a program designed by a critical care surgeon,” Lee said. “It is very effective and helped many patients get rid of pain and health problems caused or compounded by being overweight.”
Ruthann is a nationally board certified and licensed professional counselor who works with individuals, couples and families.
She professes a passion “to help people regain hope and overcome any roadblocks preventing them from living their very best life,” noting those roadblocks can range from poor self-esteem to memories of a traumatic event.
Her “person-centered approach” relies on her training in both cognitive behavioral and dialectical behavioral therapy as well as her background nutrition and addiction care.
She also works with couples through the Gottman Method of Relationship Therapy and offers counseling from a Christian perspective for individuals desiring to incorporate their faith.
A board certified tele-mental health provider, she still maintains counseling relationships she established in Pennsylvania through her online counseling practice.
“I love my clients and am so privileged to be invited into their lives. Counseling truly is my calling,” she said.
Her husband said he has tailored Tukee Lifestyle Chiropractic to include features not often found at other practices, such as opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. to accommodate patients’ busy lives.
Information: Tukee Lifestyle Chiropractic, 480-912-4040, tukeechiro.com.
Best Life Counseling and Wellness, 480-912-4041, mybestlifecounseling.com.
