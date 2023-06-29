Solar panel install no sunny process

It was 4:30 pm on a June afternoon, and outside my Ahwatukee Foothills home, it was 102 degrees. Inside, the thermostat registered my preferred temperature of 77.
But instead of thinking about my Salt River Project bill, I was looking at an app on my phone that showed that solar energy equipment I had recently installed was feeding power back to SRP and to a storage battery that will power my appliances during outages and when the sun goes down.
I was still a bit amazed to be earning credits toward my SRP bill, even though it was the hottest part of the day.
It’s still too soon to have an SRP bill, but Sun Valley Solar Solutions, the Chandler-based company that installed 15 rooftop solar panels and a garage storage battery, quoted me a new monthly power bill of about $60, including a fee for continuing my connection to SRP.
That’s a savings of $40 to $150 a month.
And I can possibly save more if I strictly adhere to SRP’s Solar Customer Generation Plan and reduce the power I use during peak demand times.
I’m looking forward to the lower bills.
Plus checking the energy use app throughout the day has been fun.
The long road getting there
Getting to the point where I am excitedly looking at SRP credits and potential savings was anything but fun -- or inexpensive.
I sunk more than $65,000 from savings and part of an inheritance from my Earth-loving mom into the project, which also includes radiant barrier roof insulation and new attic insulation. I sent texts and emails about slow progress on my system from mid-August 2022 until a few weeks ago.
And to get my system working – “commissioned” in power company lingo – I had to first complain to the Better Business Bureau, the Arizona Registrar of Contractors, SRP’s Preferred Installer Program, Valley television stations, a radio personality called Rosie on the House, City Councilman Kevin Robinson, Mayor Kate Gallego and officials with Phoenix’s building inspection department.
Sun Valley Chief Operating Officer Chris LaMotte calls the frustrating 10-months between the time I signed a contract with his company and when my system was powered up “an isolated and infrequent occurrence.”
He blames Phoenix building inspectors for the long delay. Phoenix blames Sun Valley for the hold up.
Am I happy that I purchased a solar energy system? Absolutely yes.
But would I recommend my experience to someone without time to hover over every aspect of a solar construction project? Absolutely not.
Why solar?
A year ago, my aunt and uncle in wintry Michigan thought about our high temperatures and suggested I purchase a generator in case of summer power outages.
The generator at their home has kept them warm when power goes out in winter and saved refrigerators full of food on summer afternoons without power.
I was looking for a way to honor my late mother, who was a master gardener in Franklin County Ohio and loved to speak out against environmental issues like fracking.
I also had finally retired from a long career in journalism and a shorter one in teaching. After years of spending so much time away from home, my dream was to be able to stick around my house in Ahwatukee and enjoy life -- without paying big bills to do so.
It dawned on me that a solar system that also stores power for emergencies would be a better solution than a generator in Phoenix, where the sun is an underused power source.
Last June, I began searching for a solar company to work with.
Sun Valley, which has been around since 2006 and was known to friends who have jobs in energy and sustainability fields, was an easy pick.
It had had only four complaints over the years to the Better Business Bureau of the Pacific Southwest -- all resolved -- and was on short lists of recommended solar companies maintained by SRP and home improvement experts including the local Rosie on the House and national Bob Vila.
I found Sun Valley staffers easy to communicate with. A few days after I contacted the company last August, I had a clear explanation of how the system I wanted to purchase would work, what the cost would be, and how much the system would save on power bills. I also knew about federal tax credits for the solar system I wanted, radiant barrier roof insulation and additional attic insulation.
Even more important to me, the system I would purchase would include a battery made by the same company that made my Michigan relatives’ generator.
And I would be doing a good thing for Planet Earth.
I signed and then waited ... and waited ... and waited.
I signed a contract with Sun Valley on Aug. 24, having been told by the company’s sales team that I needed to make a decision then if I wanted solar power by holiday time.
The idea of having my December heat fueled by free solar energy instead of the SRP grid sounded great. I signed and waited for Sun Valley to start work on permit applications to my homeowners association, SRP and Phoenix.
Two days later, I received an email from Sun Valley Project Manager Adrianne Herch. She told me to expect my system to be running in three to four months. But she also cautioned that there could be delays.
“Please let me know if I can expedite any of this by making my own calls,” I wrote in an answer to the email. “I know companies often prioritize calls from homeowners.”
I was just trying to be friendly at that point. I had no idea how important making my own calls to Phoenix and other organizations would eventually become. Or how I should have become proactive in making my own phone calls sooner.
My HOA approved plans for 15 solar panels on the southern and western sections of my roof almost immediately.
Getting through the SRP process proved a bit more difficult – Sun Valley kept sending my power company applications for solar to Arizona Public Service. APS serves much of Phoenix, but not Ahwatukee. I pointed this out in an email to Sun Valley.
On Sept. 28, SRP approved the plans for my panels and a system in my garage that would turn solar energy into electricity to power my house and send to the grid when not used, plus the storage battery.
On Oct. 4, I had the radiant barrier roof insulation installed. My roof was 20 years old and due for insulation replacement anyway.
I emailed my solar project manager, hoping she would say the inspections would soon be done and the solar panels would be on their way.
“Permitting with Phoenix can be quite tedious.,” Herch emailed back. “They are short staffed and approvals can take up to 60 days.”
I didn’t talk to Sun Valley again until Nov. 9, when I emailed for a status update. It took until Nov. 21 to find out that my panels were to be installed on Dec. 20 and the garage component installation would begin Jan. 20.
I was not going to have solar-powered heat by Christmas, but certainly I would have it by spring, right? Yes, but only if you count early June as spring.
Meanwhile, I read solar industry trade publications and newspapers that reported things like “Installations slow because of supply chain, other issues” and “Arizona solar customers facing approval delays while paying electric bills.”
At least I wasn’t alone.
And there were some explanations. In addition to supply chain and permitting issues: solar companies faced worker shortages.
Autumn Johnson, executive director of the Arizona Solar Energy Industries Association, a trade group, said delays in solar installations are widespread throughout Arizona.
Delays in shipping of solar system components has been a problem and “tariff issues have also been an impediment,” she said. The issues were “especially bad last year, but always hanging over us.”
Throughout December and January, my project was scheduled and rescheduled because of worker shortages.
Then on Jan. 24, most of my system was in place and it passed a Phoenix fire inspection. But it was not time for a celebration. That inspection was the only one my system would pass until June.
Like listening to accident witnesses
Listening to Sun Valley officials and Phoenix building inspectors talk about issues with my circuit breaker panel – the primary reason the system failed building inspections five times – has been a bit like listening to traffic accident witnesses.
Everyone has a different viewpoint depending on their vantage point.
Varying building standards for solar systems among Valley cities appeared to be one issue.
Sun Valley workers sometimes complained to me about the different requirements among cities.
“Some municipalities don’t even inspect” solar systems, explained Darrell Bearden, SRP manager of distributed energy programs.
Lack of communication between the city and Sun Valley also seemed to create misunderstandings.
On Feb. 7, Sun Valley’s Herch emailed me to say that a Phoenix inspector failed my system without talking to a solar technician, who was waiting in his truck for a conversation.
“According to our tech, the inspector looked up at the house and as (the tech) was getting out of the truck, the inspector drove off,” she wrote in an email. “We both called him multiple times and got no answer or return call.”
Sun Valley asked for a visit from that inspector’s supervisor, but that person also gave my system a failing grade.
Bearden and others say Phoenix is among the toughest cities in the Valley when it comes to solar inspections. He noted that that can be a good thing –Phoenix is among the best with keeping up with solar innovations.
“You want the inspectors to be doing their job,” said Angie Holdsworth, public information officer for Phoenix Planning and Development.
“It’s your last line of defense.”
On March 17, during one of Phoenix’s follow up inspections, I stood outside my house with a different inspector, who told me that my system had failed again.
It did not have the correct circuit breakers. I pointed out a second breaker panel box with new switches that Sun Valley officials installed after the last failed inspection. But it did not bring my system to code.
On March 21, Herch emailed me saying “there is nothing wrong with the panel I can tell.”
Another Sun Valley worker was scheduled to make changes a few days later. And on April 10, Sun Valley shared plans to change out the breakers one more time.
It turned out that much of the problem was Sun Valley officials and the Phoenix inspectors talking past each other.
Sun Valley says Phoenix inspectors indicated they wanted them to install circuit breakers rated for higher level currents. Sun Valley requested and obtained a letter from SRP stating that the rating of the breakers in my panel were fine.
Then Phoenix said all it ever wanted were switches that were compatible with my breaker panel.
“It’s electricity we are dealing with,” Holdsworth said. “You don’t want it to just kind of fit.”
Sun Valley’s La Motte insists the
delays were caused by Phoenix’s failure to communicate and also with differences in how individual inspectors make decisions.
“We designed a system a half a mile from yours with the same design and during the same time frame,” he said. “That inspector issued a green flag.”
My own initiative
I had told Sun Valley officials several times that I could have patience with delays until the mercury started to rise.
So when my heat pump turned on in May, I contacted the offices of Mayor Kate Gallego, Councilman Kevin Robinson and the city planning department,
I suggested to staffers at all three offices that the city send two building inspection supervisors to my house at the same time. If there are discrepancies in how they are enforcing the building code for solar systems, why not work that out during another inspection?
Two inspectors were eventually sent to my house on June 7 and my system finally passed inspection that day. But this did not happen until Sun Valley finally made Phoenix’s requested changes to the breakers.
And the changes to the breakers were only made after I contacted the Better Business Bureau, the Registrar of Contractors, SRP and others. I have received copies of Sun Valley’s explanations to the BBB and Rosie on the House, the radio home improvement show.
“Your project was installed in a timely fashion ... and was ready for inspection in February,” La Motte said. “The delay lies with the city of Phoenix.”
“If they had fixed it in February, it (the delay) would have been one month or two months,” Holdsworth noted.
I’m not sure either side will ever agree.
But meanwhile, I’ve been enjoying the solar panels in action since early June.
On a recent day when I was at home using appliances in full force, the panels generated 35.9 kilowatt hours of power while my house used just 33.4. The rest went to the SRP grid to offset part of a future bill.
I’m finally happy. But no, I don’t plan any more home improvement projects in the near future.
Cathryn Creno is a Valley freelance journalist and retired newspaper writer. She has lived in Ahwatukee since 1981.
