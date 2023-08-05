Picklemall to debut this weekend at AZ Mills

Ahwatukee pickleball enthusiasts who are withering on outdoor courts in the brutal heat will now have a second nearby place to play their game in air-conditioned comfort.
The 104,000-square-foot, 16-court Picklemall will open Saturday, Aug. 5, at Arizona Mills in the former At Home space on the east side of the shopping center near Ross.
Led by CEO West Shaw and backed by Steve Kuhn – a self-described pickleball fanatic as well as a billionaire financier who founded Major League Pickleball – the Arizona Mills location marks concept’s first foray into the American market. The duo plan to open similar operations in struggling shopping malls across the country.
Picklemall is the second indoor facility in the East Valley, as Pickleball Kingdom at 4950 W. Ray Road, Chandler, has been open for over a year.
To celebrate its grand opening this weekend, Picklemall is offering a free game Saturday to anyone wanting to test its championship-style facility. Players can register for the free game by going to thepicklemall.com and use the promo code GRANDOPENING to schedule the freebie.
In addition, it’s offering limited-time deals on memberships through Aug. 12 that are available by emailing memberships@thepicklemall.com.
Picklemall’s facilities will be open to leagues, clinics, open play, tournaments and drop-in games.
Cost of play will be between $5-$10 per person, per hour and unlimited-play memberships will run $100-$150 per month.
Shaw and Kuhn are trying to cash in on what may be the nation’s fastest growing sport, which has experienced 35% growth between August 2022 and March 2023, according to the Association of Pickleball Professionals.
That popularity has been driven in part by an expanding demographic of fans. Once popular at retirement communities and with 55+ demographics, today 72% of avid pickleball players are between the ages of 18 and 44, with an average age of 34.8, according to Shaw.
Kuhn said that demographic shift makes pickleball “the Benjamin Button of sports,” referring to the novel
Shaw said Picklemall “seeks to simplify the way people play the sport, making it more accessible and convenient to all.”
Players can go online to reserve a court and playtime and will have the option to schedule a one-on-one or group coaching session with a pickleball pro.
Inside the court, games are recorded so players can watch, analyze and learn from the footage in real time.
Shaw and Kuhn also see this time as ideal for introducing their concept in Arizona, given the record heatwave.
“Arizona, with its hot temperatures that can drain the city’s energy in the summer, presents an exciting opportunity for Picklemall to ignite joy and cultivate friendly competition in a safe, cool, and familiar environment,” Shaw said.
And they see their company as a way to give a shot in the arm to shopping malls as well.
“As the world wonders what the next era will look like for mall spaces, bringing Pickleball to these properties was a no brainer,” Shaw said. “We’re excited to see how players enjoy our climate-controlled concept, but also excited to help bring a new sense of community to local shopping malls.”
The Picklemall Pro Shop inside the Tempe location will feature Picklemall-branded merchandise and professional pickleball equipment from premier facility partner JOOLA USA. The facility will also include options for equipment rental.
A former hedge fund manager who became a philanthropist, Kuhn owns an 86-acre estate called Dreamland near Austin, Texas that includes multiple mini-golf courses, a disc golf course, two stages, psychedelic art installations, a bar – and 16 pickleball courts, according to a profile published this year by Austin Monthly.
He also founded Major League Pickleball and has hosted several league tournaments with purses exceeded $5 million.
A recent profile of Kuhn published by Austin Monthly noted that he has four of the world’s top professional pickleball players living at Dreamland.
“All of them are housed in modular tiny homes that Kuhn had trucked in as part of his plan to grow the sport and emphasize his goal of global unity,” author Bryan Parker wrote.
The pros not only attract other pros, he reported, but also “can teach lessons to beginners and casual players. In effect, their residence at Dreamland bolsters pickleball at both ends, sharpening top-tier talent while enticing newcomers. It also serves as a conduit between those two worlds, putting fans in close proximity to budding stars—something unheard of in any other major league sport.”
And in forming Major League Pickleball, Kuhn also attracted high-level investors and team owners like NFL legends Drew Brees and Tom Brady.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.