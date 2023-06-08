Just a half-mile from the Gilbert Road/Main Street Light Rail Station, struggling addicts can find the end of the line and help to turn around their life.
Let’s Go Recovery is a nonprofit founded by Tracy Tingue, a husband and father of two who has experienced his own struggles of substance abuse.
In May 2022, Tingue purchased a 1,900-square-foot home in Mesa, refurbished it, and since July has helped people get back on their feet.
While Tingue said “housing in early sobriety is key,” it’s only a small fraction of the organization’s overall effort in helping people overcome their battle with substance abuse by giving them purpose, unity and helping them become “who they really want to be.”
“We’re talking about your mind, body and your spirit being changed,” Tingue said. “That looks a little bit different than just not drinking and doing drugs.”
For over two decades, Tingue was gripped by alcoholism and addiction until he had an epiphany in January 2021 at a small group meeting in Chandler, where “I surrendered to the fact that I was an addict and an alcoholic.” Tingue has since celebrated over two years of sobriety.
“Let’s Go” in the nonprofit’s name derives from the idea of taking action and “moving towards something rather than sitting in the same old, same old,’” Tingue said.
Tingue said many addictions start from traumas of childhood and past relationships, something to which he is no exception.
“I was abandoned when I was 6 months old,” Tingue said.
While Tingue tried to “perform” for acceptance, he soon realized that finding purpose in what he enjoyed became a better way to spend his time.
Part of that journey, Tingue said, also comes in realizing that addiction partly stems from a feeling of worthlessness but changes when an addict chooses to find that purpose in “being a good human being.”
“Nobody that’s drinking and doing drugs cares about being a decent human being,” Tingue said.
Much of that good character building starts at Alpha House at 1954 E. Nielson Avenue in Mesa.
According to property records, the 1,900-square-foot single-family home was built in 1970 and has four bedrooms and two bathrooms and sold on May 10, 2022, for $448,000.
It operates as a starting point for those on the road to sobriety and represents only a fraction of the organization’s impact on the surrounding community.
Whether it’s holding small barbecues for 60 people or more in the Alpha House’s backyard or going down to Puerto Penasco, Mexico, to paint homeless and women’s domestic violence shelters, Tingue said recovery starts with sharing that human connection and not feeling alone.
“People don’t really want us around but we’re going to be around each other,” Tingue said. “When I’m connected with other human beings, when I’m connected with myself, when I’m connected to every part of my life, then I don’t want to be an addict anymore.”
While the first “annual analysis/update” on the nonprofit’s website said its volunteers have contributed 1,240 service hours to helping the community, Tingue said he estimates the real number is much higher.
“Service is where people find themselves of value,” Tingue said. “They find themselves of worth.”
According to the annual analysis on its website, the nonprofit said its quarterly need costs over $38,000, which goes to pay for housing, food, recreational events, and even hair cutting supplies.
Tingue said the nonprofit has brought together a wide variety of people from different backgrounds and life skills, including a barber.
It’s in those small interactions, Tingue believes one day someone will look back and realize their journey to recovery started with a free haircut and a supportive word.
“In a couple of years, we’re going to talk to somebody ‘how did you get clean and sober, man. You we’re drinking and drugging for 10 years. What did you do?’ He’s going to say to you ‘one day, a guy cut my hair and he told me I could have a better life,” Tingue said.
With many projects in the works, including an interactive website, a podcast and “revolutionary” recovery app, Tingue said he wants people struggling with addiction to know they don’t have to suffer alone.
“In your apartment, in your deepest darkest place, you are not hiding from your pain; it’s coming from you. I say bring it to the light,” Tingue said.
Information: letsgorecovery.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.