New restaurant here brings Cantonese classics

Ah-Wok-Tukee Asian Cuisine, featuring Cantonese classics and more, soft-opened Dec. 5 on Chandler Boulevard near South Marketplace Way in Ahwatukee Foothills and already has seen lines out the door.
The grand opening is slated for Jan. 7, with discounts at dinner for dine-in only.
Owner Tammy Loc, who moved to the neighborhood from Gilbert in 2020, correctly predicted the market demand.
She said she got the idea for the eatery after noticing the space was vacant and realizing there were no Asian restaurants in the immediate area.
“Everybody who comes in, the first thing they say to us is, ‘Thank you for having this here, because we needed it,” Loc said.
In addition, with 1,050 homes and more than 450 rental units planned farther west in the Upper Canyon development between 19th and 27th Avenues, “that encouraged me to jump at it,” she said.
As a teenager, Loc ran her parents’ Asian restaurant in southern California. Though she entered a career in real estate, she noted, “My all-time goal was to open my own restaurant.”
Once she started seriously considering the idea, she contacted her brother, Jason Loc, who was a chef in Alaska with 15 years’ experience in the industry. Loc asked if he’d be interested in helping her open, and he moved to Arizona in May.
Jason Loc serves as Ah-Wok-Tukee’s “wok master,” Loc said. “He can fry two woks at one time,” she said.
Head chef Steven Ly, who has 30 years in the business, oversees the products and food, and Lee Thao is the manager.
But Jason Loc created the recipes, which include staples such as orange chicken, kung pao chicken, Szechwan beef, sweet and sour pork, and of course, egg rolls, potstickers, wonton soup and more.
The menu also features food that Loc and her brother grew up with, she said.
“Hong Kong pan noodles, chow fun, Singapore noodles, ma po tofu—It’s a tofu in a Szechuan sauce,” she said. “One of our favorites is our salt and pepper chicken wings.”
What makes their food special, Loc noted, is the sauces. Some, like the one on the BBQ spare ribs, are on the sweeter side, and others, such as the Szechwan sauces, are fiery.
If a customer wants more heat, Loc said, “We can make it really spicy.”
Orange chicken and Hong Kong style pan fried noodles are the best sellers so far, and a couple other favorites are the Triple Delight, with chicken, scallops, shrimp and mixed vegetables stir-fried in garlic sauce, and the General’s Chicken.
Anything can be ordered meatless or with steamed instead of fried tofu. “We pretty much try to accommodate as much as we can,” Loc said.
Customer John Pinto of Ahwatukee is a self-described “big Asian food fanatic” and said he was “pleasantly surprised at the quality and genuine Asian flavors” at Ah-Wok-Tukee.
He said he’s “delighted that it’s here, frankly.”
Pinto added, “The soups are great; the General’s Chicken is phenomenal,” and commented, “I’m going to frequent the place on the regular.”
Appetizers range from $3.50 to $17.99, and entrees range from $12.99 to $16.99, with hearty lunch specials including egg roll, rice and soup offered for $11.99 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, except for 3 to 4 p.m. for the staff lunch break.
No liquor is available, but Loc said she might start selling beer and wine in the spring and is looking into allowing BYOB in the interim.
The cute and memorable name, Ah-Wok-Tukee, was thought up by Loc’s friend Jon Eurich. She subtitled it “Asian Cuisine” instead of “Chinese Cuisine” because she plans to add Thai, Vietnamese and other dishes.
“We’re going to test out chef’s specials,” Loc said. “Maybe on a Saturday we’ll serve pho.” They’ll gauge the demand before adding anything to the menu permanently, she noted.
Also, Loc said, many people have asked about online ordering, and they plan to add that soon, along with delivery services. About 85 percent of their business is takeout, but Loc recently hired more staff so people can enjoy table service.
And Loc took care to create a welcoming ambiance for those dining in. “If you look at a lot of Chinese restaurants, there’re red and black,” she said. “I wanted more of a modern look.” She chose blue and black for the interior, with attractive wire basket light fixtures. Two big-screen TVs are usually tuned to sports.
Loc said she loves getting to know people’s names and creating a friendly, family environment. “I wanted a restaurant where I could see my regulars everyday and interact and get to know people,” she stated.
