So now that masks are coming off and the pandemic seems to be in retreat, it’s time to log into a travel website so you can take an exotic transoceanic vacation, right?
Not exactly, warns Eliseo Rangel, a longtime Ahwatukee resident and professional romantic getaway travel agent for a small Texas-based agency called Pickles Vacations.
COVID-19 is still a major global force and the precautions countries are taking when it comes to the coronavirus and vaccines are as varied as the vacation destinations themselves.
That’s why Rangel – who specializes in “romantic getaways for busy couples in Hawaii, the Caribbean, Iceland and mainland Europe” – believes people need someone like him to help them navigate the rules.
“The biggest thing is this: these restrictions are confusing,” Rangel said. “I know people are busy, and sometimes stuff can fall through the cracks. You don’t want to get to the airport and find out you can’t get on the plane because you missed something.”
And it’s not just foreign countries that have rules, particularly when it comes to vaccinations.
With the State Department recently announcing it will study the possibility of mandatory vaccine passports for anyone traveling in or out of the country, at least one state already has mandated them.
“Right now, the big thing on everyone’s mind is how vaccine passports are going to work,” said Rangel, whose father is a Boeing software engineer and mom an artist.
“Hawaii has approved them for inter-island travel, but only if you got vaccinated in Hawaii. If you’re from the continental US, a negative COVID test will allow you to bypass the 10-day quarantine with your vacation days intact. Restrictions are changing all the time and we’re constantly updated with new information.”
“For instance, Iceland is currently open to all travelers who are vaccinated. You can visit the Land of Fire and Ice and see their active volcano right now,” he added.
If it sounds like Rangel has a particular fascination with Iceland, you would not be mistaken – although he is also what you might call a well-traveled travel agent.
He recalled a trip with his parents in 2011 that really gave him the travel bug.
“I was six months into my 20’s, and high school was becoming a distant memory of bad acne and band camp,” he recalled. “My parents, having traveled throughout their lives, wanted to take my sister and I to Europe as a family and we landed in the tourist-laden capital of France in the middle of June.
“To this day, I still remember stepping out of the Parisian subway for the first time: surrounded by seemingly towering buildings, I could barely take in the sight of the European architecture, the sweeping smells of the nearby restaurants, and the chatter of pedestrians in a completely indecipherable language. I’ve been smitten ever since.”
But after receiving his fine arts degree in 2013 from Arizona State University, Rangel ventured into restaurants initially.
“The next few years were spent in kitchens and baking an unconscionable amount of bagels, but I kept saving as much as I could for that next big trip,” he said. “I backpacked through the Netherlands, road tripped around Iceland, drank Guinness in Ireland and ate incredible steak in the Canary Islands.”
Three years ago, he signed up as a trip advisor with a small startup that designed trips for students headed to competitions.
“It was my first experience planning trips for other people and I fell in love immediately,” he said.
From there he latched onto a gig as a business travel organizer – until last year, when “COVID-19 sucker-punched the travel industry in the face and I found myself furloughed right as quarantine began in full swing.”
So, what did Rangel do?
Hit the road, naturally.
He headed to Iceland for what originally was supposed to be three months and ended up spending most of the rest of last year there.
It was during that time that he became aware of Stephanie Pickles, who eventually brought him on as one of a handful of agents Pickles Vacations employs.
“For years, I worked jobs to fund my travel addiction because my desire to experience the world was something that could not be crushed,” he said. “I wanted to see incredible art, meet wonderful people, and eat some of the best (and worst) food of my entire life. I knew this passion was shared by many others, so I decided to put my expertise to good use.
“I want to help people design the trip they’ve always wanted to take, to fulfill that dream or check off that bucket list item. That brings me joy.”
Of course, there was a lot of training involved.
Beyond the basics, he said, “We’re also training consistently with the changing health and safety restrictions enforced by each individual destination.”
“Then there are the certifications, used for tangible proof that you know what you’re talking about. I just got my certification as a Hawaii travel expert a few months ago.”
But some of that training also has fueled what he calls his addiction.
“Just last week I learned about Iceland’s new Sky Lagoon infinity pool, and I can’t wait to try it,” he said, of a new ocean-edge feature said to have incredible Northern Lights views and a swim-up bar.
As a Pickles travel agent, Rangel said, “We prioritize personality and connection when working with our amazing clients, with the assurance that you get to work with someone who knows what they’re doing and is always there to support you.”
Despite his travel specialties, “I do organize trips within the continental USA if people are looking to take a vacation closer to home, especially since many countries are still opening up their restrictions.”
But his forte is prioritizing ease of information.
“I make trip details, travel restrictions, and myself incredibly accessible at all times,” he said. “Clients can access everything in one app on their phones, including contacting me. They are aware of all travel restrictions, any tests they need to take or any documents they need to show at the airport.
“Plus, I make sure they know exactly where to get tested on their trip so they can re-enter the United States and send out reminder emails to ensure there are no surprises on their trip. The only surprises I want are from their wonderful experiences.”
“Pickles may be small, but we have a lot of experience,” he added. “We’ve been to these places ourselves. We live, breathe, and work in the industry our clients will be dipping their toes into, so we know exactly what to do to make sure that your trip is taken care of from start to finish.”
“We’ll think of things you haven’t even considered, manage any and all problems that pop up, give you suggestions for amazing places you can experience on your own time, and even slip a gift in there to show our appreciation.”
And, Rangel noted, unlike DIY travelers, “We are your advocates. You can contact us at any time. There’s no hold time, no difficult voice assistant to guide you through a menu.
“When you pick up that phone or write that email, you know a real person who you’ve been working with is going to find you a solution.”
One of his more interesting assignments is arranging a large group trip for people around the country to the Texas Safari Ranch, where a baby giraffe is due to be born later this year.
“I would be hard pressed to say I loved anything as much as” the point of contact for the group loves giraffes, Rangel said. “But I’m definitely excited to get them to see the baby in question.”
His favorite vacation destination is where he spent a good part of last year, by the way.
“I love Iceland,” he gushed. “It’s an incredibly unique place; there’s really nothing else like it in the world. It’s barren and lush; you’ll travel roads with incredible colors on one side and endless black sand on the other. Everything is picturesque. The people are wonderfully kind and the food is amazing, especially if you like seafood.
“If you’re looking to visit somewhere exotic, but still be comfortable and safe in an English-speaking country – everyone is bilingual there – I can’t recommend it enough.”
Information: 480-225-7651 or PicklesVacations.com.
