It is 8 a.m. Saturday and the three-month old Impact Nutrition in Ahwatukee is already bustling with business.
Among those ordering T-Bombs, replacement shakes and on-the-go protein donuts are a dozen members of the Desert Vista High School cross country team, accompanied by their coach, Chris Hanson.
“We sell T-Bombs from the moment we open up as well as throughout the day; it’s like having a cup of coffee only healthier,” said Jon Sigerud who owns the Herbalife store at 3145 E. Chandler Blvd. with his wife, Renae.
He describes the T-bombs as made with green/black tea along with a shot of flavored aloe and an energy effervescent tablet loaded with vitamins to help boost the immune system.
Sugar-free flavors create the 35 different offerings including the Thunder players.
“Many mornings in Minnesota before school started, we’d serve between 250-300 T-Bombs to the students before they went to school. The T-Bombs offer a healthy boost of energy and also help students with better clarity of thinking, focus and drive,” he said.
Upon entering the 1,300-square-foot Impact Nutrition, it’s apparent this is no ordinary health-and-nutrition store.
This is a happening nutrition club that sells healthy drinks, foods and snacks, supplements – even beauty products – and offers one-on-one consultations for those wanting to pursue a healthier lifestyle.
Last week’s grand opening of the new business culminated Saturday with live entertainment and special events.
It was a true “welcome to the community” for the Impact Nutrition owners, who moved to Ahwatukee from Minnesota last May.
Since Impact Nutrition opened in July, the business has proven to be a magnet for area athletes including the Desert Vista girls and boys cross country teams, encouraged by their coaches, Megan Ping and Chris Hanson, respectively.
“I told my team about Impact,” said Hanson, who started the boys and girls cross country programs in 1995.
“I told them I was excited to have a healthy choice for post-training for them. Not only was this a better and healthier choice than coffee drinks, it tasted just as good and no sugar high to come back from.”
Hanson, who also coaches DV track and field, said his favorite Impact Nutrition drink is the T-Bomb – specifically, “The Thunder.”
“But I also love the Snickers meal replacement shake,” he added. “It’s crazy how good it tastes and at such a small number of calories.
“Since Impact has opened, I haven’t gone more than a few days without swinging in to grab one or the other. Although I mentioned the store to my team, about 55 boys, I certainly don’t have to encourage them to go.
“It’s become a staple, especially after our long runs or some of the harder efforts that we put out early in the morning.”
The community’s enthusiastic reception is confirmation of what the Sigeruds envisioned in Ahwatukee.
“Our son Caden is a junior at the University of Arizona and we would come from Minnesota to visit him in winter,” Jon said.
“Nutrition Clubs are big in Minnesota, they’re popping up everywhere. In fact, Minnesota is probably the largest Herba-life Nutrition market in the U.S. right now.”
The couple operated a similar nutrition club in Minnesota for eight years.
“We were ready for a change and saw Ahwatukee as a community of active people, and we thought Ahwatukee would be a perfect fit for a nutrition club,’’ he said.
Both Jon and Renae are active and enjoy hiking, biking and attending local workout classes.
Both were active in college sports, and currently he is a volunteer coach with the Desert Vista Mountain Bike Club.
Renae is an assistant coach with the Thunder girls cross country team, which includes her daughter Katie, a junior. The Sigeruds also have a son, Cody, an Altadena Middle School seventh grader.
“We’ve always been into fitness, and have been consuming Herbalife for eight years. We consume a lot of their products every single day,” said Jon, 49.
Ranae, 43, taught spin classes and exercise classes in Minnesota and has joined a few of Ahwatukee’s local gyms to take fitness classes.
“Creating a time that I can get a workout in is so important to me,” she said. “I’ve always been active with running and exercising but the older I get the busier life gets and distractions can easily take away the importance of this time.
“I know that having friends and kids that help me stick to my goals and activities are so important. I love that my daughter runs, she keeps me going and I often hear her say, ‘come on mom, keep working hard and keep breathing’ – words I used to say to her when she was younger and just starting to run,” she laughed.
“Getting involved in a local gym was important to me too because it helps me stay connected to people and accountable to showing up.”
Physical activity is one of three goals she says she makes certain to include in her day.
“Every day I try and live my best day, and I have three goals that impact my day. Those goals are one, bringing God into my day and devotions; two, working out or some physical activity; and three, having my Herbalife shake & T’bomb,” she said.
“Having my shake for breakfast helps me feel equipped and fueled,” she continued. “I also have an herbal tea – our T’bomb – that helps me feel energized to accomplish whatever life throws at me. I know life is short and the older I get I’m not going to compromise on my health so I continue to fill in the gaps of my nutrition with a supplement that I know gives my body what it needs.”
She said she was made even more aware of how precious life is after the loss of her mother to pancreatic cancer last December – which she described as the hardest thing she’s had to endure.
Her mother during her last days encouraged her to make the most of life and live it with no regrets.
“My prayer is, ‘May I love without borders, give without worry, and live without regrets,’” Renae Sigerud said with a smile.
Family is important to the Sigerud and is evident by their hours – Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.; Fridays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturday 8 a.m-2 p.m. They are closed on Sunday.
“They are family-friendly hours and that has always been important to us. Even in Minnesota, we never wanted to miss our kid’s activities, and our customers always understood that,” explained Jon.
Impact Nutrition has health and beauty items such as shampoo and conditioner and a skin care line.
Supplements for men and women and one target for heart health is also stocked.
Information: impact.nutrition.az on Instagram and Impact with Jon & Renae on Facebook.
