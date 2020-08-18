It took two years to get it but an Ahwatukee man finally received a design patent for a unique dog collar.
Jack Armstrong, president/CEO of QR World Inc., was awarded the patent for his Shark Fin Collar, which is shaped like a shark’s dorsal fin and which he hopes to produce in an array of colors and patterns.
Until the market crashed in 2008, Armstrong owned several businesses in Pennsylvania and Florida, designing equipment and furniture for physically challenged people and seniors.
He entered corporate life but in 2018 launched QR World, creating pet accessories and a new identification system for pets that uses QR codes – which Armstrong calls an “international language.”
Shark Fin Collar, a big departure from the collars currently on the market, though the website also offers other styles of collars as well as leather leashes and treats “that we feel are exceptional.”
Armstrong began designing the Shark Fin Collar when he “saw no real innovation in collar design.”
“You see the same styles and designs that were around for the last 40 years,” he said.
He had a few goals in mind for the collar, besides being the “flagship product for the new company that would stand out in the crowded pet market.”
“The second goal was to have a dynamic design that people would be excited about,” he said. “The third and the most important aspect of this design is that it can provide enough space to support electronic systems placed under the collar instead of on top of the collar like current systems on the market.”
The collars are made of leather by Wickett & Craig of Pennsylvania and the size of the fin “offers a totally unique opportunity to customize the collar,” he said.
“We have introduced laser-engraving options that include a vintage ‘Old Glory’ design,” Armstrong explained. “We will be able to put your favorite team logo, a flag, a symbol, and any design within reason by the use of laser-engraving process.”
But Armstrong said he’s eyeing bigger fish in the pet market.
He’s awaiting patent-pending approval from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a GPS tracking system that would integrate with the Shark Fin and recently completed a working prototype.
Once he gets that, he said, “we will introduce the GPS tracking system to investors.”
Armstrong currently is in the process of trying to secure funding to expand his operation and find some commercial space.
“Realistically, this will take place in the first and second quarter of 2021,” he said. “There is much groundwork that needs to take place to raise capital. And from a timing standpoint, it would be advantageous to launch with the coronavirus behind us.”
In the meantime, he’s looking for a head of production to run the assembly operation locally, a fulltime chief technical officer who can lead the development of electronic systems, a digital marketing specialist amd a chief financial officer who “can help raise capital and manage quick growth in a start-up.”
People interested in any of those positions can schedule a video interview by emailing jack@qrworldinc.com.
In the meantime, people interested in buying a Shark Fin Collar for their favorite canine can go to qrpetstore.com. AFN readers can get a 30 percent discount by using the promo code PAT2020.
