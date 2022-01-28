Property next to one of Ahwatukee’s favorite shopping haunts was recently sold to two California investment companies for a whopping $27.8 million.
ACF Property Management of Studio City, California, sold the 24-acre parcel next to the Costco at Priest Drive and Elliot Road to a subsidiary of Citivest Commercial Investment of Newport Beach and Tryperian Partners of Los Angeles under the name Costco Plaza Property LLC, according to the real estate tracker vizzda.com.
The expansive 1.1-million-square-foot lot, built in between 1990 and 1995, is home to 14 single-story buildings that include The Dump Furniture Outlet, Mega Furniture, a plasma services business and several restaurants. The sale represented a square-foot price of $115.24.
Both buyers are private real estate investment firms.
Tryperion provides investment services to foundations, family offices and high net worth investors and says it “The firm executes value-add strategies through direct and joint venture investments, primarily in existing assets located in inefficiently-priced Western and Midwestern U.S. markets.”
Citivest is a 30-year-old company that “has acquired, developed, managed and sold hundreds of commercial and residential assets, primarily located in the Southwest and Pacific states,” according to its website.
It created CCI, the actual co-buyer of the Costco neighboring property, during the 2008 recession.
“With the dramatic change in the real estate markets nationwide starting in the 2008-10 time period, CCI was formed to take advantage of recovering markets and distressed note sales specifically in the commercial markets,” it says on its website.
“CCI is also pursuing favorable development and investment repositioning opportunities in commercial real estate. Suitable assets include income producing real estate, notes and distressed debt.”
