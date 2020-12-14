Ahwatukee native Dr. Amy Nord-quist, D.D.S. is the new owner of a dental practice that Dr. Jeffrey A. Kohler, now retired, founded here 39 years ago.
The move, both say, was a perfect fit.
Nordquist, a graduate of Xavier College Preparatory, grew up in Ahwatukee before heading to the University of Arizona, earning a degree in psychology.
She then went to Creighton University School of Dentistry in Omaha, Nebraska, where she discovered she excelled in cosmetic dentistry.
That specialty is but one of her services at Ahwatukee Dental Health, located at 15215 S. 48th Street.
She chose the name and is awaiting the new signage.
“Dr. Kohler’s business was named after himself so a name change had to happen,” she said. “I’m a proud Ahwatukee native and really wanted to include the name of the town in our business name.
“We decided to name the business Ahwatukee Dental Health hoping that it communicates to patients that our goal is to help them achieve dental health,” said Nord-quist, 35.
In his farewell letter to his dental practice clients, Kohler said he had been searching for the right person to take over a practice that spanned nearly four decades in the village.
“I have been searching for several months for the right doctor to continue my practice; someone that shares the same philosophy, passion and dedication that I have to exceptional dental care,” he wrote.
“I am confident Dr. Norquist will continue to provide you with excellent clinical treatment and caring, personal service.”
For Nordquist, the daughter of Cindy and Wally Younger, finding the local practice that she was already familiar with was serendipitous.
“The first time I visited Dr. Kohler’s office was when I was in dental school,” she recalled.
“It’s so crazy what a small world we live in,” she said. “The next time I was home from school, my mom and I took a trip over to Dr. Kohler’s practice to say hello. He and his team were so kind to me and even gave us a tour.
“I remembered thinking this office is so beautiful, I wonder if I will ever have a practice like this, and now here I am, the new owner of his practice!”
Establishing her own practice was a goal she’d held for several years.
After graduating from dental school in 2012, she returned home and started as an associate dentist with Pacific Dental Services.
“I held many roles in the company over my eight years of practicing, but finally decided it was time to switch from corporate dentistry to build a practice where I could give my patients the dedicated time and attention I know they deserve,” she explained.
“My husband Matt and I had been looking for the right dental practice to purchase for about a year and a half,” she added. “The week after my youngest son, Jackson, was born, I was nursing him in the middle of the night and checking my email when Dr. Kohler’s practice popped up as available from the broker we were working with. I swear I got goosebumps. I just knew it was going to be the right practice for us.”
Nordquist, who has two sons, knew from a young age that she wanted a family and a career that would ensure time with them.
“I actually decided I wanted to be a dentist while I was a junior in high school at Xavier College Preparatory. As an all-girls school, Xavier put a lot of emphasis on the success of women in the workplace,” she explained.
“During their career fair my junior year, I went to a session that was being given by three female dentists who said that dentistry was a great field for women who wanted to work in the medical field and also wanted to be moms.”
As a high school student, she received permission to shadow a dentist at the Ahwatukee periodontist where she and her siblings were patients.
On her breaks from attending the University of Arizona, she worked as a dental assistant with another Ahwatukee dentist.
“I really enjoyed the field and decided it was the right fit for me,” she said. “My decision to major in psychology was purely based on my interest in the subject. I knew that as long as I excelled in my prerequisites for dental school, I could major in whatever interested me most and I’d still go to dental school.
“In the end I think my degree in psychology actually gave me a bit of a competitive edge as an applicant to dental schools, as it set me apart from all the other basic science majors. I truly believe that I was meant to be a dentist, and am so thankful for the path that led me to it.”
Her office hours have been further shortened due to COVID-19 and that has suited her family life balance.
As a new mother, she finds that work-family balance valuable.
“Since I’ve been blessed with my two sweet sons, my job as a mom has become an even bigger focus for me, but I definitely don’t have the balance down perfect yet,” she said. “I guess my bigger effort since buying this dental practice has been to allow myself a couple of hours after work each day to really separate myself from work and focus on my kids and my husband.
“I usually come home from work and play with the boys for a bit before starting dinner. I cook dinner most nights and we are great about sitting down together as a family for dinner every night and we focus on being present with the kids and each other – no cell phones allowed!
“Those couple of hours I dedicate to my family when I get home from work are seriously the most precious time of my day. It reminds me why my husband and I work as hard as we do.”
Her husband is employed at Republic Services in Risk Management, with a primary focus on surety bonds. He also looks after the business side of Ahwatukee Dental Health.
COVID-19 precautions have been in effect since the pandemic began, and has been increased since she purchased the practice in late October.
“Like so many other dental practices in the valley, the office closed due to COVID for weeks in March and April. Upon reopening, our team implemented many precautionary measures.” She said.
“We even had air purifiers installed to help keep the air in the operatories cleaner throughout the day,” she said. “Patients have been really appreciative of the precautions we are taking.”
Information: AhwatukeeDentalHealth.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.