Kyrene del Milenio aims to ‘capture kids’ hearts’

Kyrene del Milenio Elementary School in Tempe is hoping to “capture kids’ hearts” with the launch of a new training program this year.
“Kyrene del Milenio staff will embrace their own love for learning through the Capturing Kids’ Hearts initiative,” the district announced last week.
The program “is designed to empower schools and staff members to create meaningful connections with students through five key Social-Emotional Learning competencies: Relationship skills, social awareness, self-awareness, self-management and responsible decision-making.”
The program is funded through a $56,000 grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family.
“As a counselor, it is exciting to be a part of a school staff that is passionate about taking care of their students in every way,” Milenio counselor Katrina Maranville said. “We are so excited to be implementing the program this fall as we forge ahead and create a healthy and loving environment for all children who enter our campus.”
A district spokeswoman said focusing on social-emotional wellness “helps ensure students are set up for success in school and beyond.”
“Capturing Kids' Hearts will help us take a huge step forward in that journey as we create a place where kids thrive emotionally and academically,” Maranville said.
Milenio Principal Michael Lamp added, “Humans are born without the ability to regulate. As children, we require adult support to meet our needs, and through consistent caregiving and repetition, we learn to regulate on our own. As educators, our primary way to support regulation is through strong relationships with our students. Capturing Kids' Hearts is designed to strengthen those relationships.”
The training provided to Milenio staff will not only empower teachers to create intentional relationships with their students, but also empower students to create those same connections with their peers.
“Milenio is proud to become a leader in social emotional learning,” Lamp said. “At a campus where every child feels seen and heard, hearts and minds are open and ready to learn.”
If successful, Kyrene School District may look into introducing the program to other campuses, a spokeswoman said.
