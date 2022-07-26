Portrait of a Kyrene Kid drives school district

Kyrene School District, over the summer, launched a vision for its students that will be a touchstone for future decision making and the foundation upon which the District’s next strategic plan is built.
The Portrait of a Kyrene Kid is a model of the competencies each student should possess by the time they finish 8th grade in Kyrene. The District expects students who complete their Kyrene education to be:
Adaptable Learners;
Collaborators;
Communicators;
Community Contributors;
Critical Thinkers;
Problem Solvers;
and Self-Advocates.
The Portrait is the culmination of a year-long effort to engage hundreds of stakeholders, including current and former students, staff, District leaders, the Kyrene Governing Board, local business representatives and other community partners.
Each group participated in activities to identify what skills and attributes students will need in order to be successful in the future.
The groups imagined not only what students will need to succeed in high school, but also in college, the next generation workplace, and future communities.
“I am grateful to our Kyrene community for the time, effort, introspection, and imagination that went into the development of this portrait,” said Superintendent Laura Toenjes.
“It is of the utmost importance that we prepare our students for the classrooms and careers of tomorrow. The pace of change in our world is only increasing, and it is incumbent upon us to equip students with the skills necessary not only to keep up with rapid change but to stay ahead of it.”
All Kyrene families and staff were also asked to participate in a visioning survey last February.
The results of that survey helped shape the Portrait and will also be used as a reference when mapping out the District’s next five years.
Kyrene’s Strategic Plan 2022 is coming to an end, and the Governing Board will launch a new strategic plan in January 2023. The Portrait of a Kyrene Kid is the first step in planning, as it will be a cornerstone of the new plan.
