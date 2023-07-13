Tempe Union superintendent welcomes back families

Dear TUHSD Families,
I hope that you have all had the chance to rest and relax over the past few months. We are looking forward to welcoming students back to our schools on Wednesday, July 19.
As you may already know, we have worked collaboratively for the past two years with our Tri-District partners – Kyrene School District and Tempe Elementary – to develop a common calendar between all three districts.
The 23/24 school year will be the debut of this Tri-District calendar model.
We believe that providing a consistent experience among all three districts will best support the needs of our students and their families.
Please make yourself familiar with this year’s calendar by visiting tempeunion.org and clicking on “Calendars & Schedules” and then “Student Calendars” to view and download this school year’s calendar.
I am excited about the opportunities that each new school year brings to our students and their families, our educators and staff, and the wider community.
The district is poised for continued excellence in all areas including the academic programming for all our schools, our varied extra-curricular activities including the fine and performing arts and our strong athletic programs, now represented in various divisions.
Additionally, our Innovation Center program will debut this school year, which will provide our students with authentic problem/project solution-based learning that both engages them and also serves the community.
Innovation Center students will work collaboratively in teams to assist community partners in solving issues and we look forward to sharing their successes with you.
This past spring, a diverse group of Tempe Union educators, administrators, staff, and community members participated in a revision of our strategic plan to develop a roadmap for the next five years.
Students and families were involved via focus groups and community workshops, and we intentionally collected feedback from as many community stakeholders as possible to develop a robust plan to guide our next five years.
You will hear more about this work, including our revised mission and vision statements and core values, at upcoming TUHSD Governing Board meetings.
In the coming months, work will begin on long-needed overhauls to our performing arts venues and athletic tracks, among other items.
These improvements are thanks to the tremendous support of the voters in our District who voted “YES” on our override and bond initiative in last November’s election.
All three ballot questions were passed by double digit percentages, which tells me that you have faith and believe in your neighborhood schools.
We look forward to keeping you apprised of the ongoing work that will be made possible as a result of the bond passage.
None of this work would be possible without the support of our community.
Whether you have volunteered your time on a committee, attended a performance or athletic event, attended a school board meeting, or supported our schools in other ways - we thank you for your time, dedication and involvement with Tempe Union.
We look forward to welcoming your student(s) back to school on July 19!
Dr. Kevin J. Mendivil is the superintendent of Tempe Union High School District.
