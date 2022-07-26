New Niños principal is a a former ‘Kyrene Kid’

Kyrene School District has a 100% retention rate among school principals and department directors, heading into the 2022-23 school year.
Only one Kyrene leader hung up her principal’s cap last year – Lisa Connor, Kyrene de los Niños – but she didn’t leave the District. She is now a Director of School Effectiveness, working at the main office to support all schools.
Stepping up to lead Kyrene de los Niños is Principal Olivia Parry, who previously served as the Niños assistant principal for 10 years. Not only an experienced leader, Principal Parry is also a former Kyrene kid, having spent a total of 30 years in Kyrene, as both a student and an educator.
She earned her undergraduate degree in special education from Arizona State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University.
She began her career in Kyrene, teaching students with learning and emotional disabilities. Her passion for supporting students with special needs is matched only by her passion for the students, staff, and families of Kyrene de los Niños.
“Kyrene de los Niños captured my heart 10 years ago,” Parry said. “Leading a school I love is invigorating. I’m excited to continue to inspire growth so all students and staff can experience success.”
Kyrene has hired only one outside candidate for a school principal or department director position in the last four years. Superintendent Laura Toenjes says creating pathways for professional growth is a key facet of the District’s ongoing retention strategies.
“The fact that Kyrene continues to find the best candidates among our own ranks, year after year, is no accident. It is a testament to our commitment to professional growth for educators, support staff and all future leaders,” Toenjes said. “We hire the best people, and we want to keep the best people, so they can then lead the next generation of Team Kyrene.”
The Kyrene Aspiring Leaders Academy (KALA) has been key to that work, preparing teachers to be the District’s next principals and assistant principals. This year, Kyrene is expanding KALA to create a leadership training program specifically for employees who are interested in leadership positions beyond the school building.
“It is with great pride that we are expanding the successful Kyrene Aspiring Leaders Academy to our non-teaching staff with a special learning track specifically for the talented employees who work outside of our classrooms,” said Director of Professional Growth and Development Jo Shurman. “We look forward to seeing this new cohort develop and enhance their natural leadership skills through the KALA General Leadership Track.”
KALA was established in 2011 with the goal of providing opportunities for advancement. The Academy is a free, two-year program offering training and experiential learning opportunities for motivated, emerging leaders.
Areas of study for the General Leadership Track will include organizational strategy, workplace culture, leadership styles, meeting facilitation, capacity building, problem solving, and conceptual thinking, along with practical training in hiring, finance, and policy.
