Horizon Honors launches special staff training on mental wellness

Horizon Honors Schools, 16233 S 48th St., Ahwatukee, is embarking on a new training program for all teachers and other staff as part of a school-wide effort to help students and the rest of the school community recover from the effects of the pandemic.
“Over the past two years, everyone has gone through some form of trauma due to the pandemic,” said spokeswoman Melissa Hartley. “Horizon Honors will adopt the adult-first, evidence-based social-emotional learning training program presented in ‘Building Resilience in Students Impacted by Adverse Childhood Experiences: A Whole-Staff Approach.’
“The training focuses on educator well-being, understanding behavior and trauma-informed social-emotional learning,” she explained, adding all K-12 staff and teachers will focus on a common goal.
Utilizing a workbook, they will aim “to create whole-school change as trauma-informed strategies are integrated into every aspect of a school day.”
According to the publisher of “Building Resistance,” more than half of all children “have been exposed to at least one adverse childhood experience (ACE), such as poverty, divorce, neglect, homelessness, substance abuse, domestic violence, or parent incarceration.
“These students often enter school with behaviors that don’t blend well with the typical school environment.”
The workbook provides concrete steps that teachers and staff can take to address this question: “How can a school community come together and work as a whole to establish a healthy social-emotional climate for students and the staff who support them?”
Daily instructional practices address “the different experiences and unique challenges of students impacted by ACEs in urban, suburban, and rural schools, including suicidal tendencies, cyberbullying, and drugs,” the publisher states.
The book was authored by a social worker, behavior specialist and an educational consultant.
Hartley said, “All Horizon schools staff members – literally everyone from maintenance to executive director – is attending several days of special training.”
Horizon’s K-6 and 7-12 schools start the new year on Aug. 1 with a meet-the-teachers event 1-4 p.m. July 28 for the elementary students and an open house for the secondary school students 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. July 29.
Horizon also starts several new classes, including honors courses in exercise science and college math fundamentals, AP Music Theory and AP Computer Science.
Information: horizonhonors.org
