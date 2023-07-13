Horizon Honors starts school year July 31

Some new administrators, an outdoor learning space and a revised menu of lunch items will great students at Horizon Honors School in Ahwatukee as its high school and elementary programs begin the new school year on July 31.
Prior to that official start of the 2023-24 school year, there will be a grade 7 Parent University at 5 p.m. July 26, followed at 6:30 p.m. the same day for parents of ninth graders.
Students and parents in grades K-6 can meet the teacher 1-4 p.m. July 27 while an orientation for new students in grades 7-12 will be held at 8:30 a.m. July 28 with an open house for all students and parents that day from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.
Among the new things awaiting high school students is an expanded lunch program with more choices.
New vendors include NYPD Pizza, Sauce, Rusty Taco, Some Burros, Venezia’s Pizza and Chick-Fil-A.
While it won’t be ready the first day of school, Horizon spokeswoman Melissa Hartley said work will begin soon on construction of an outdoor learning space that was fully funded in one day by the Horizon Honors community as part of Giving Tuesday last November.
The outdoor learning space will be located near the Horizon Honors Gymnasium and will be completed in early fall, Hartley said.
Some new administrators also will be joining the high school staff.
The new assistant principal is Stacy Dietz, who has been working as a secondary mathematics teacher at Horizon for 16 years.
Joshua Garrett, an alumnus of Horizon, will become dean of curriculum and instruction. He’s best known to longtime Horizon community members for his work in the school theater productions. As a freshman in 2006, he started performing on stage and then went to the University of Evansville in Indiana after graduation to major in theater.
Garrett became involved in all aspects of theater and returned to Horizon in 2014 as an English teacher. he quickly started working in all phases of Horizon Honors Theatre Arts and has directed five productions, including alst spring’s “Bye Bye Birdie.”
Another new administrator is Roger Wood, dean of student services.
Horizon boasts a curriculm that “is robust and relevant to the real world, evidence-based, aligned with college and career expectations, and includes rigorous content and skills reflecting the knowledge that young people need for success.”
For information: horizonhonors.org/enroll for information.
