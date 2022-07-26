Kyrene students get access to instrument museum

Kyrene students have been granted free access to explore the Musical Instrument Museum’s collection, which showcases instruments from around the world, courtesy of a $26,000 grant from the Scottsdale-based museum.
The grant will fund MIM field trip entrance fees for up to 2,000 students as well as staff and chaperones, and fund district-wide access to the MIM’s Virtual Education Programs during the 2022-23 school year.
The only remaining costs for field trips will be the cost of school buses to transport students to the museum.
MIM is home to a collection of more than 8,000 instruments from at least 200 countries, presenting a highly educational opportunity for Kyrene students.
“Thanks to the Musical Instrument Museum, we can offer students a unique way to expand their global awareness and explore cultures from around the world,” said Julie Hackmann, Kyrene visual and performing arts coordinator. “That global perspective will be extremely valuable to students in the future, not just in their education but in their future careers.”
Beginning in August, teachers can also host in-classroom field trips for their students through the MIM’s Virtual Educational Programs.
The programs offer students a unique way to explore cultures, create music, and visit the MIM’s galleries all without leaving their classrooms.
A variety of virtual field trips are available to varying grade levels including the Virtual STEM Tour for students in kindergarten through 8th grade and the Virtual Musical Menagerie Tour for kindergarten through 2nd grade. New sessions will be available in January.
