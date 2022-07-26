Tempe Union Superintendent addresses families

Dear TUHSD Families,
I hope that you have all had the chance to rest and relax over the past few months. We are looking forward to welcoming students back to our schools on Thursday, Aug. 4 – just a few short weeks away.
Much of the work your school and district administrators have undertaken this summer is tightly focused on the idea of a reset. School improvement is a never-ending journey and we know how important it is to both evaluate the past school year and plan accordingly for the future.
We also know that our families and students have experienced a wide variety of stress and disruption since March 2020. Certainly, many of us are ready for a reset of our own, in all different areas of life.
A few key themes that our school administrators have identified as priorities for the 22/23 school year are establishing positive relationships between the school and home; creating a safe and orderly learning environment; and returning to what we do well - providing a high quality education with positive learning outcomes for all students.
Now more than ever, we need our students to be just that - students. We want them to have the experiences that are so key to high school and to the human experience - whether it’s competing in a band championship or attending the varsity football game or acing a science exam.
Public education plays a vital role in our communities and neighborhoods and we are proud to be a family of schools that offers excellent opportunities for young people. We pride ourselves on quality programs, caring administrators and teachers, and a high level of excellence in academics, athletics and activities.
With the involvement of our families, our community, and our business and faith-based organizations, we can all forge a new chapter as we look towards a successful future.
How can you be involved? Continue to be engaged with your home campus. Reach out and connect with your student’s teachers. Attend an athletic event or extracurricular activity so you can see the spirit and culture of our schools for yourself.
Follow your school on social media and keep an eye out for your principal’s newsletters. Our ultimate goal is that families are involved with their neighborhood schools and support their child(ren) and their community. When families and neighborhoods flourish, strong connections are forged, and there are positive outcomes for all involved.
One of the ways that we believe we can support our families is to provide consistent experiences between TUHSD and our Tri-District partners – Tempe Elementary and Kyrene school districts.
For the past year, we have been working in a collaborative manner to develop a common calendar that would begin with the 2023/2024 school year. The goal was to work on relevant options that would meet the needs of families, students, and staff at all three districts. After carefully considering input from a wide variety of stakeholders, our respective Governing Boards approved the new calendars.
We hope that this will be a step in the right direction for our families who have students in multiple districts. You can find the calendar on our website by clicking on “Calendars and Schedules”.
Please remember that this does not affect the upcoming school year but will take effect in August 2023. We share this information with you well in advance so that you may plan accordingly.
Thank you for your time, your positivity, and your involvement. We look forward to welcoming your student(s) back to school on Aug. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.