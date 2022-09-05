KRISTI OHMAN
Occupation: Public Educator
Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and Master’s Degree in Art of Teaching
Number of children: 2
Number of children in Kyrene Schools: 2
Number of children who “graduated” from Kyrene schools: 0
Prior public office, if any: N/A
Community involvement: I have been an involved educator and parent. I am proud to have given my time to coaching, tutoring, and attending community events with my family.
Kyrene involvement: I have been teaching within the Kyrene School District for nine years. Through that time, I have been able to participate on multiple committees, lead an after-school STEM Camp, coach, and tutor some amazing Kyrene Kids!
Number of Kyrene Governing Board meetings you’ve attended in person or online in the 12 months prior to Aug. 15:
9 meetings
The pandemic aside, of the major actions taken by the board in the last 12 months, which one do you most agree with, and which do you most disagree with? Why?
In the past 5 years, Kyrene along with board approval has prioritized technology needs within the classroom along with assessment plat-forms to better gauge how students are functioning academically. Utilizing the ESSER funding to compensate teachers was also a major win for the district.
I disagree with the choices made regarding bus routes and the distance a child is expected to walk. These changes have put parents and children that live in the community in a tough situation.
What policy change do you most want to address in your first year on the board?
I am looking forward to speaking about the dress code, especially on middle school campuses. I would like to see consistent expectations and accountability in that area. There are already too many distractions and dress that is not respectful should not be added to that list.
Why are you running for the board?
I am running for Kyrene School Board because I want to be an honest voice for Kyrene kids and truly listen to all parents, teachers, and community members. I am proud to bring a current teacher and parent’s perspective to the Kyrene Board. I want Kyrene to be every parent’s first choice for their child. Kyrene is an amazing district and can reach its highest potential by focusing on education fundamentals, transparency, and accountability for all. The pandemic has left us in a severe academic slump and regression of social skills, work ethic, and behavior. We need to prioritize our Kyrene students and classrooms. The strength of our community relies on our public schools.
What three personal qualities and or experiences qualify you for office?
I am a proud educator; however, I am a parent first. I am ready to fight for our Kyrene kids in both capacities. I want Kyrene to be every parent’s and educator’s first choice because they know that there is transparency, high expectations, accountability, and decisions that affect their students are not being decided behind their back.
This takes the ability to listen and lead with grace and truth. I take pride in having these qualities.
Define your vision of a governing board member’s job?
I believe a governing board member should learn how to interpret the budget and bring fiscal accountability to the district. A member of the board should be prepared to participate in meaningful conversations and work cooperatively with the Superintendent and other board members at all costs. The focus should be on serving the students and community. The entire community should trust the board and know that the decisions they are making are based on facts and are putting the quality of each child’s education first.
What more should Kyrene be doing to address students’ mental health?
The American school counselor association recommends school counselors have a ratio of 1:250. The nation’s average is 1:477. Arizona ranks worst in the country. I know that many counselor’s ratios in Kyrene can be as high as 1:900. It would be great if Kyrene could bring that ratio down so students who truly need mental health resources can receive them without overwhelming Kyrene counselors and teachers.
Are you satisfied with the overall academic performance scores of Kyrene students? What gaps concern you and how should they be addressed?
The pandemic and choices made during that time have left Kyrene in an academic slump. These gaps need to be addressed with higher expectations and accountability.
What 3 specific actions should the district take to compete with charter and private schools?
We need to focus on the fundamentals, address behaviors, and have consistency.
Are you satisfied with the security measures now in place at Kyrene schools? Why or why not?
I think Kyrene has taken steps to address security on campuses, however, it can always be improved upon.
What is the biggest problem facing Kyrene currently and how would you address it?
The top three issues facing the district today in my opinion are behaviors and distractions in the classroom, accountability, and retention of students and teachers.
How should the district address declining enrollment?
To address declining enrollment Kyrene needs to bring back trust within the community. Many parents and community members feel like their parental rights have been taken away and children are not learning the fundamentals in the classroom.
This is not due to poor teaching, Kyrene has amazing educators. There are too many distractions, a lack of transparency, and a lack of accountability. While in the classroom, students should be focused on one thing and that is their learning within core subjects. Parents need to trust that this is happening and that everyone is held to the highest standards.
Give a letter grade to Superintendent Laura Tonejes’ performance and explain your answer.
Honestly, instead of grading one person on their performance, I would want to work and communicate with everyone involved in making decisions for kids. It is not fair to put everything on one person and grade them on it. It is a group effort and I would want to stand alongside the superintendent and fight for what is right for our kids openly and honestly.
Yes or no:
Do you support the time limits on citizens who address the board?
Yes, however, we should look at extending that time
Do you favor uniformed school resource officers on campuses?
Yes
