Kevin Robinson, whose service to the City of Phoenix began as a patrol office and ended 36 years later as second in command of Phoenix Police, vaulted to a strong early lead in Tuesday's runoff election for the Council District 6 seat that represents Ahwatukee.
Unofficial early returns showed Robinson garnering 63.4% of the vote to 36.6% for Sam Stone, the former chief of staff to Councilman Sal DiCiccio, whose seat is up for grabs because he is termed out of office. In whole numbers, Robinson had 21,113 votes to Stone's 12,176.
With a campaign powered by more than $500,000 in donations and endorsements by Mayor Kate Gallego and four of her predecessors, Robinson has been the odds-on favorite in the race since began last summer.
He garnered 20% of the total vote among seven candidates running last November but because he failed to get the magic percentage of 50% plus one, was forced into a run-off with the Stone, who landed second place with 17% of the vote.
Throughout the campaign, Robinson stressed his lengthy list of credentials that include membership on the boards of the Arizona Judicial Council, Arizona Police Officer Standards and Training Board, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona, and Tuition Assistance for Police Survivors (TAPS) Program.
He also is a member of the Greater Phoenix Urban League, Anti-Defamation League, Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity Executive Board and The New Life Center Domestic Violence Center President’s Leadership Council.
But Robinson also stressed his law enforcement background, which includes a long involvement in Ahwatukee and in higher education.
He began as a patrol officer in Arcadia and ended up assistant police chief in 2000 before retiring 13 years later.
With a master’s degree in public administration from Arizona State University, he is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the National Executive Institute, University of Southern California Delinquency Control Institute, University of Denver Rocky Mountain Leadership Program, and Anti-Defamation League Advanced Training on Extremist and Terrorist Threats.
He also lectures at ASU’s Watts College’s School of Criminology and Criminal Justice.
As an operations lieutenant in the Phoenix Police Planning & Research Bureau, Robinson, 63, said he helped expand the force’s footprint in Ahwatukee, finding a temporary location at two sites before overseeing the construction of the permanent Pecos Park facility.
In his questionnaire from the Ahwatukee Foothills News, Robinson said his top priorities for the city and Ahwatukee were identical.
“Based on what citizens in Ahwatukee have told me over the past year of my city council campaign, the top three issues continue to be public safety, water security, and affordable housing,” he wrote.
“I would address the issues by requesting reviews and evaluations of the police and fire departments, developing policy and management structures ensuring attainable groundwater supply, and exploring public-private partnerships addressing affordable housing shortages.”
Robinson was at the focus of the council campaign’s only major controversy, which erupted in August when Ahwatukee businessman Moses Sanchez, another candidate, petitioned Superior Court to have him knocked off the ballot on grounds he did not meet the city’s residency requirements.
Robinson and his wife own a house in Scottsdale, which he testified in a court hearing they purchased because his wife is a doctor who works at the Mayo Clinic.
Robinson leased a house in Pointe South Mountain last August, but Sanchez produced records from a Nest digital thermometer and Ring doorbell camera that he claimed showed Robinson rarely lived there.
Robinson countered by producing his voter registration card and driver’s license with the Ahwatukee address.
Ultimately, the judge ruled against Sanchez and the state Supreme Court upheld that decision.
In terms of city politics and governance, Gallego gains a more reliable ally – as she was hoping to get out of the other runoff race in South Phoenix, where incumbent Carlos Garcia was in a dogfight with Kesha Hodge Washington. Garciad was trailing in unofficial early returns by 13 percentage points, 56.4% to 43.6%.
Garcia and DiCiccio frequently disagreed with Gallego’s positions, though for different reasons since Garcio is an activist often associated with left-leaning causes, including some that have been highly critical of police, while DiCiccio is a fierce fiscal conservative.
Stone, a political consultant who had been a policy advisor to failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, virtually promised to be a headache for Gallego.
In candidate columns that AFN invited the two District 6 candidates to write over six weeks leading to the election this year, Stone cast himself as an outsider who were wage war on the Phoenix political establishment.
“A vote for me is a vote for accountability and transparency,” he said.
Promising in one column to “happily work with the Mayor, or anyone when they have a good idea,” he wrote in his questionnaire:
“Regardless of the outcome of this race, Democrats will have a super-majority at City Hall. We don’t need another automatic vote for their agenda, we need someone to push back the worst ideas, find ways to make the rest work better – that’s what I will do.”
Assuming he wins and election results are finalized by City Council on March 22, Robinson will be sworn into office April 14 and will immediately confront a rafter of major decisions.
Among the citywide issues, he’ll be voting on the city’s 2023-24 budget, whether to put a General Obligation bond of $500 million on the November ballot – the first such bond the city has put before voters in 16 years.
He’ll also have to decide May 1 on a 417-unit apartment complex proposed to replace an under-used two-building office complex on 50th Street near Thistle Landing Drive.
