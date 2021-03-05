In voting that drew only about a third of all its member homeowners, all four incumbents running for reelection to the Foothills Club West Community Association board of directors have been given the boot and replaced by candidates who vow not to let houses be built on their beleaguered golf course.
Ballots in the election were counted last night during the HOA board’s annual meeting and the results weren’t pretty for golf course owner The Edge or the incumbents, some of whom have served on the board for 20 years.
Only about 800 people – roughly 30 percent of the community’s 2,600 homeowners eligible to vote – had cast ballots by the March 3 deadline.
The winning candidates, in order of the number of votes they received, are Anthony “Beau” Bridges, Julie Tyler, Kristy Rockafellow and Jim Siart.
They will take their seats later this month, when the board also will be picking someone to fill a vacancy on the seven-member board.
The victories throw into uncertainty both the course’s future being developed by its owners, a four-man investment group called The Edge, and a lawsuit filed by the Club West Conservancy against the outgoing board.
The Conservancy was formed in reaction to The Edge’s January 2020 proposal to rebuild the 18-hole golf course and construct a new club house with proceeds from the sale of three parcels to homebuilder Taylor Morrison. The builder had proposed 164 homes for the three parcels.
The hotly contested campaign in the 11-candidate race pitted opponents of any plan for the 160-acre site that involved new houses against the incumbents and a couple others who had not publicly stated unwavering opposition to houses.
Yet, despite what some described as a heated campaign, the turnout was surprisingly low – although it exceeded the 694 votes cast in the 2019 board elections and the 544 cast last year.
The golf course has been a barren field since 2016 except for a brief time in late 2017 and early 2018 when a different owner had tried to operate it until he went bankrupt, putting it back in Gee’s hands.
That initial proposal by The Edge infuriated some homeowners, particularly those who had paid premium prices for lots adjacent to the course. They said houses would obstruct their views and lower the value of their homes.
Opposition to the plan motivated a group of homeowners to form the nonprofit Conservancy, which sued the board and put up its own slate of candidates for the board seats. Election winner Julie Tyler is the wife of Conservancy President Matt Tyler.
The Edge and a subsidiary, Community Land Solutions, say they now have a plan to turn the golf course into a park. CLS says on its website that financing for such a project likely would still involving selling some of the land for houses.
The Conservancy’s lawsuit accuses the outgoing board of violating Club West’s master land use regulations when it assumed the declarant rights for the course without submitting it to homeowners for a vote.
The declarant rights basically gave the board significant influence in determining the process by which the community would determine the golf course’s future.
The board defends accepting the declarant rights by saying that a “bad actor” could have acquired them.
A Superior Court Judge last fall issued a temporary injunction forbidding the board from taking any action on any new plan submitted by the The Edge and CLS.
Both the outgoing board and the Conservancy have been waiting for more than five weeks on a decision by a Superior Court commissioner on the Conservancy’s request to make that ruling permanent.
The Conservancy has stated that the course can be rebuilt into a profitable enterprise or be turned into a park.
It also has said that the now former board should sue the owners to restore the course as it briefly tried in 2016 against Gee.
