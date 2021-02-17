Services for Ahwatukee restaurateur Mario Caputo will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20.
A viewing for Mr. Caputo, owner of Bell’ Italia Pizzeria since 2002, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Green Acres Cemetery, 401 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale. The funeral service will start at 2 p.m., celebrated by Pastor Francisco Arboleda and Chaplin Dan Fazio. Graveside burial will be at 3 p.m.
Mr. Caputo passed away on Feb. 7.
Described by his daughter-in-law Mindy Caputo as “a God-loving man, amazing chef, jokester, life of the party, devoted husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather,” Mr. Caputo was born in Tolve, Italy, on Oct. 24, 1956.
At age 11, he moved to Waterbury, Connecticut with his parents and 11 brothers and sisters.
Shortly after moving to Arizona he opened Bell’ Italia Pizzeria.
.
Mindy Caputo said her father-in-law will be remembered for “his selflessness, his energy that lit up the room, and his ability to befriend just about anyone he met.”
He is survived by his wife of nearly 39 years, Paola Caputo; their sons Samuel Caputo (and wife Mindy) and grandsons Dominic and Luca; Matthew Caputo, and granddaughters Calli and Lilly.
Mario was ninth out of 12 siblings. His surviving siblings: Donato Caputo (Amelia), Vita Venezia (Ferdinand), Raffaella Signore (Mario), Teresa Bovino (Giovanni), Rocco Caputo (Kim), Letizia Couture, Luciana Florio (Bob), and Evelina Gervikas (John) of Connecticut, father- and mother-in-law Paolo and Anna Maria & brother-in-law David Valenti of Phoenix; and Luigi Valenti of Connecticut.
He was preceded in death by sisters Rosa (Tencredi) Anna (LaCapra), and Domenica (Iavovella); nephew Tony LaCapra and his grandson Leo Caputo.
He is also survived by countless aunts, uncles, generations of nieces, nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a GoFundMe setup for Mario's medical expenses at gofund.me/6c2da0d3.
The service also will be livestreamed at fb.me/e/57RsHALA7 and will be archived for later viewing.
