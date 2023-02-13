By Sam Stone
When I started working at the city there were only a handful of homeless folks living in Ahwatukee. Much of the community knew them by name - remember Roger? Now Ahwatukee has large-scale homeless encampments hiding along our freeways.
Driven by an uncontrolled drug and mental health crisis, homelessness across the country is exploding, including in Ahwatukee. It doesn’t have to be like this, but it will take a radical change in our approach to stem the tide. Phoenix, like every city across the country, has – at the behest of the federal government – been engaged in an approach to homelessness referred to as “Housing First” wherein governments are being told they can’t intervene or push treatment options on homeless individuals, but must simply provide housing and offer - but not mandate - any type of treatment or services.
The ideas behind Housing First are compassionate. The results are not.
Instead of treating the root causes of homelessness and working to get people off the streets, the system as currently designed is enabling drug addicts and people with uncompensated mental illness to choose chronic street homelessness as a lifestyle.
Advocates will say the lack of results are due to a lack of funding, but there’s ample evidence that pouring more money into the current system isn’t going to achieve the intended results. Phoenix has increased our spending per homeless individual from approximately $3,000 per year in 2019, to over $20,000 per person per year in the latest budget. And our homeless population is growing. Los Angeles and Los Angeles County this year will spend over $250,000 per homeless person. Their homeless population is still growing.
A handful of courageous service providers like the Salvation Army and Phoenix Rescue Mission are reversing this trend. Instead of Housing First, they’re using an approach of Leading with Services – and they are getting results, getting people off the streets and into a better place in their lives.
Leading with Services means making sure that the right treatment is available immediately when people need it, but it also means ending policies designed to make living on the street easier. This is what true compassion looks like. It involves a bit of tough love – the same tough love a private addiction specialist will recommend if you ever end up dealing with an addicted family member: intervene, not enable, and keep intervening until the person is ready to move on to a healthier, happier life.
Intervening when someone wants to simply keep living on the street doing drugs is hard, and can seem cruel – after all it does mean pushing someone who is already experiencing a very bad time in their life to do something they don’t feel personally ready for.
But pushing interventions by Leading with Services is far more compassionate than simply continuing to allow people to live and die on overheated streets, zombified, mentally deranged, and addicted to powerful drugs.
This is why I am part of a working group with diverse others throughout our community, including Jeff Taylor from the Salvation Army, community advocate Steve Twist, and homeless advocate Craig Tribken, among others to push for a shift to Leading with Services. Additionally, I am asking for your vote to pursue the following policies as your councilmember:
1. Phoenix should create an Intergovernmental Agreement on cost sharing with the State of Arizona, Maricopa County, and the other Valley cities to purchase and operate the abandoned St. Luke’s Hospital at Van Buren and 18th Street as a drug and mental health treatment center for homeless and low-income individuals. This is a modern $300 million hospital building that we can purchase for about $30 million in land cost – an opportunity that will never come our way again.
2. Sell the current Human Services Campus (HSC) in the middle of what is now being called “The Zone” downtown. This is another unique opportunity because Phoenix is about to run a Light Rail line directly in front of this facility – which if the HSC is left in place will become nothing but a rolling homeless shelter, rendering useless a multi-billion-dollar investment. But because Light Rail is coming, if the HSC were relocated, the existing land would be enormously valuable in a sale: enough to pay for a new, better Human Services Campus located (like Austin, Texas has done) further away from vulnerable single-family neighborhoods. This will allow us to improve services and living conditions for people who continue to refuse treatment while reducing the impacts on our neighborhoods.
3. Mirror laws in Glendale and Scottsdale that significantly restrict panhandling, while running an expanded public service campaign to encourage people to contribute to organizations dedicated to getting homeless people off the streets instead of handing money to panhandlers
4. Increase sweeps and clean-ups of homeless encampments, and apply constant pressure to individuals to either relocate to the new homeless campus, or get started on the treatment they desperately need.
5. Getting homeless off the streets, into treatment.
