Kyrene School District gave students and some parents a Valentine’s Day gift Monday by lifting its mask mandate.
Superintendent Laura Toenjes’ announcement last Friday came after her administration signaled to the Governing Board three days earlier that COVID-19 cases were trending downward, as they have been generally throughout Arizona and the nation.
Tempe Union High School District retained its mask mandate, though Assistant Superintendent Sean McDonald had told his board two weeks ago that its mandate could be lifted in a few weeks. With spring break beginning March 7, that could mean the mandate will be lifted in time for students’ return March 14.
In her announcement, Toenjes cited “improving trends” for three weeks in case counts for both the district and county as well as absences among staff and students.
“Case rates, absence rates and community spread have declined since January, while substitute availability has improved,” she said, adding that masks are still required on school buses because they fall under a federal directive.
Kyrene and Tempe Union had begun the 2021-22 school year with mandates, setting off a tiff with the Ducey administration that could cost them a total $8 million in pandemic relief funds.
That came after Ducey punished school districts with mandates for violating a law the Legislature passed in the waning days of its 2021 session – and that was subsequently ruled unconstitutional by the Arizona State Supreme Court.
Toenjes in November had announced that masks would become optional but abruptly switched gears near the end of winter break as omicron cases soared here and around the country.
The latest county health department data show that while transmission rates are considered high in both Kyrene and Tempe Union, they have fallen considerably.
Cases per 100,000 were at 540, according to that data – far less than the 1,043 per 100,000 reported a week earlier. The percentage of new positive test results was 25.6%, down from 30.4% the week before.
“We began to see downward or stabilizing trends during the week of January 27 and continued to trend downward in the week of February 3,” Toenjes noted in her announcement.
She also stressed that “families and staff are expected to follow the CDC’s guidelines regarding wearing face coverings, following illness or exposure.”
And she said the district is not changing any other safety measures at this time and that “our plans remain flexible enough to respond to the evolving circumstances of the pandemic.”
In a discussion of case numbers since the calendar year began, Carrie Juredy, executive director of school effectiveness, outlined the strain that the omicron surge had on staffing in January, with the number of absent teachers exceeding 100 on two days.
She said there were “upwards of 30 unfilled positions in a day” at one point that the district’s contractor for providing substitutes could not fill.
“I want to make sure that it's clear, though, that while this says it was an unfilled absence, absolutely these children are supervised and cared for,” Furedy said, pointing to a chart showing absentee rates in January among teachers.
“What this means is either one of the certified coordinators here at the district office was deployed to that school to cover that classroom or a special area teacher was not teaching their special area in the elementary” schools,” she said. “One of our administrators was covering that classroom or other teachers were giving up their planning period during that day to cover those students.”
“We do want to highlight again that despite the numbers of unfilled classrooms that we had, and painting schools had classroom learning in person and we ensured that children received high-quality instruction,” Furedy added.
While all board members compliment those staffers who put aside or added to their normal responsibilities to pick up the slack, board member Michelle Fahy expressed concern about moving too fast in lifting the mask mandate.
Conceding almost all other East Valley districts have had no mask mandates sicne the beginning of the school year, Fahy said, “I'm cautiously optimistic but I would like to proceed with caution and I do hope that we don't rush in making a decision this Thursday if we really think another week would be would be better.”
The lifting of the mandate likely puts an end, at least in Kyrene, to the most divisive issue in the district for more than a year. Parents opposing and supporting the mandate frequently appeared before the Kyrene board to express their views.
But the lifting of the mandate doesn’t end one problem facing both Kyrene and Tempe Union – Ducey’s withholding of $5.2 million from Kyrene and $2.8 million for Tempe Union from a pot of about $163 in pandemic relief money for schools that he has control over.
While the Biden administration has demanded that Ducey explain his rationale for withholding the money – and threatened to ask for its return – Ducey has asked a federal judge to rule he did nothing wrong by withholding the funds.
Toenjes in an interview three weeks ago told AFN that because that money is to be given to school districts as reimbursement for expenses incurred as a result of the pandemic, Ducey’s action has not really been an issue yet.
“We did play a little phone tag with the governor's office,” she said. “We’ve not connected and they've not said anything. Nor have they sent us anything in writing to say we're not getting it. So I think it's a little bit of a waiting to see when we submit our reimbursement if there's actually an issue.”
