For the first time in three years, the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee will be meeting in person and the agenda includes two presentations affecting many local homeowners.
They include a presentation on a proposed 26% increase in water use rates and a 20% increase in sewer rates over the next two years and the return of proposed changes sought by a developer of a huge industrial park on 50th Street just north of Chandler Boulevard that would enable it to woo a broader range of tenants.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m Monday, April 24, at Pecos Park Community Center at the southern end of S. 48th St.
The VPC has met virtually since March 2020, when the pandemic prompted Phoenix officials to suspend in-person meetings and gatherings.
While City Council and even the city Planning Commission returned to in-person meetings months ago, village planning committees were still relegated to virtual sessions.
Citizens will have the opportunity to voice their opinion of both the water-sewer hikes and Via West’s Converge Logistics Center on 50th Street just north of Chandler Boulevard.
Via West is seeking a General Plan amendment and zoning change for the three immense warehouses it already has built on land it leased from Kyrene School District.
The warehouses range in size between 140,941 square feet and 210,670 square feet for a total of over 510,000 square feet.
The changes Via West seeks would expand the pool of potential tenants for those buildings, according to a neighborhood presentation the developer made last fall.
During that virtual meeting, the developer said that no matter what companies move in, large and small trucks could add as many as 1,800 vehicle trips onto 50th and that most likely would head north to Ray Road to make an easier right turn and head for I-10.
That didn’t sit well with some residents, who also expressed alarm that the project isn’t far from a 417-unit apartment complex that has been proposed on 50th Street near Thistle Landing Drive.
That project has already cleared the VPV and the city Planning Commission and was postponed by City Council for action until May 3.
“We are suffering immensely from traffic woes,” resident Constance Holcomb told attorney Carolyn Oberholtzer, who hosted the meeting on behalf of Via West. “There’s a lot of risks. And so that’s a really big, big concern is the traffic issue.”
But Oberholtzer said an apartment complex or office development would generate far more vehicle trips. She said a 293,000-square-foot office complex originally envisioned for the site would have generated 2,858 vehicle trips a day and that the light industrial project will generate an estimated 1,800.
“I know that’s not going to make you happy,” Oberholtzer told Holcomb. “But in terms of the intensity and frequency of trips, this development does have fewer than some of the other uses that can go in there under the existing zoning.”
The lawyer conceded that Via West has no idea right now how many trucks might eventually be rolling in and out of the complex daily but said many of those trucks will likely be rolling at night because that’s typically when industrial tenants prefer deliveries.
The presentation on the proposed water and sewer rate increases will involve the Phoenix Water Services Department’s request for changes not only in rates but in how a customer’s water use bill is calculated.
City Council this week gave a preliminary approval to the plan
The department has proposed a 6.5% increase in both the water and wastewater rates in October that would be followed by another 6.5% hike next March. Then, in March 2025, the water use rate would jump another 13% while the sewer rate would go up another 7%.
Water Department officials said the October increases will equal another $2 a month for water use and an extra $1.60 for waste water for residential customers.
In addition, the department is proposing a storm water excise tax increase for homeowners of 25 cents a month for changes required by the federal Clean Water Act.
The rate hikes are necessary to meet inflationary pressures on the department, particularly a 35% increase in the cost of raw water, water officials told the council on Tuesday.
To encourage conservation, the city also intends to change the rate structure by lowering the number of monthly water usage units covered by the flat rate, called a “water allowance,” and increasing the number of units billed for actual use.
City officials have conceded that the rate hikes will hit commercial and industrial customers harder because they are bigger water consumers.
But council several months ago pressed the department to make a full-court press on a campaign to educate homeowners about the reasons for the rate increases and water officials have done just that.
They’re holding town halls, launching a mail and social media campaign and appearing at village planning committee meetings to detail the reasons for the rate increases and how they will affect average users.
To speak on an agenda item before the VPC, people generally should show up a little ahead of the 6 p.m. starting time to submit a comment card.
The city does allow the committee chair some latitude in determining both the length of time a person will be allowed to speak and the number of people who will be allowed to make comments.
