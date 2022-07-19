Ahwatukee teen sees urgency in water bottle drive

At age 16, Elia Woods of Ahwatukee is not only active at Desert Vista High School, where she will be starting her junior year, but also is active in helping some of the neediest people in the Valley.
She volunteers at Paz de Christo, an organization that serves daily meals to those in need. She and her mother, Sarah Woods, are active members of the National Charity League, a mother-daughter organization that embraces community service and leadership development.
And it was serving meals for Paz de Christo that inspired Elia to launch a charity drive – one she is approaching with a great deal of urgency because of summer temperatures.
Paz de Christo Community Center helps those struggling with hunger, poverty and homelessness. Their mission is to feed, clothe and empower those in need. Paz de Christo provides more than 20,000 meals a month at its Mesa location. More than 15,600 people were served in 2020.
Elia has enlisted the aid of a variety of businesses not only in Ahwatukee but in other East Valley cities to collect reusable water bottles to ease the burden of parched men and women who can’t afford to just walk into a convenience store and buy a disposable bottle of water.
“One evening, while serving, I noticed only a few guests had either a Circle K cup, a crinkled plastic water bottle, or most had nothing at all to store water,” Elia explained. “They kept coming back to use small coffee Styrofoam cups for drink refills.
“My mother and I approached Paz de Christo and asked if they would be interested in doing a drive,” she continued. “They were excited for us to put together a drive on their behalf. Their location serves close to 200 guests and were looking for that amount.”
“Approaching July, the hottest time of the year, I knew I had to act quickly. It came together in less than a week, while asking businesses, decorating boxes and promoting by word of mouth.”
Because she wanted to cast a wide net, Elia figured she’d reach out to the business community, and started with Bike Masters in Ahwatukee.
“It seemed like a good fit with the biking community utilizing water bottles daily,” she explained. “They liked the idea and had suggested that we could put boxes to drop off reusable water bottles, not only in Ahwatukee, but at each of their five locations in Phoenix, East and North Mesa, Gilbert and Queen Creek.
“We then approached other businesses in the Ahwatukee area, including Chris’ Water and Ice, Mountainside Martial Arts and Zzeeks Pizza, trying to cover the whole Ahwatukee area.”
Her deadline is Saturday, July 23, and if she collects more tan 200 bottles, “we plan to give to other non-profit organizations that serve those in need, such as St. Vincent de Paul.”
And she’s already heartened by the community’s response.
“When I looked through our drawer, I found over 20 water bottles that we don’t use anymore over the years. I thought well, at least that’s something to give to them. I had no idea how responsive the community would be.
“They have been very supportive. Word spread quickly. In just 2 days, we gathered almost a full box at one of our locations. We’ve had families on average give us 10 reusable water bottles. We even had one person mention that they went and bought new ones at Walmart at a discounted price. Treasures 4 Teachers, another non-profit organization, reached out to us and gave us a bunch.”
Elia also believes her drive is meeting another of her passions – sustainability.
“I’ve always been passionate about the environment and looking at sustainability efforts,” she explained. “In giving out water bottles, not only do I feel it will it help the environment but it helps everyone have access to a long, lasting water bottle. I plan to tour the local recycling plant and gather ideas for future drives, or maybe look at doing it again next summer.”
She also has found support from her family, especially her mom.
“I plan to ask my friends to help sanitize the water bottles and to give out, she added.
How to help
To help Elia’s reusable water bottle drive, here are locations where you can drop off your bottles.
Chris’ Water & Ice: 1334 E Chandler Blvd. (Next to Safeway)
Mountainside Martial Arts: 3173 E Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee.
Zzeeks Pizza: 4825 E Warner Road, Ahwatukee.
Bike Masters: 4802 E. Ray Road, Ahwatukee; 20952 S. Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek; 2031 N. Power Road and 1545 S. Power Road, both Mesa; and 2244 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert.
