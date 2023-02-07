By Sam Stone
Phoenix isn’t going in the wrong direction financially. We’re not going in the right direction, either. We’re treading water – which is, admittedly, an improvement over the financial management of the recent past – but treading water also means we’re never more than a couple inches from drowning.
It didn’t need to be this way, and we appear to have an opportunity in front of us to put our city ashore on firm financial footing.
The question is whether the council will choose to take the route of greater responsibility going forward, or not. In the last few years – even through the pandemic and shutdowns – Phoenix has taken in record and growing tax revenues every single year.
On top of that, we received over $1.5 billion in one-time federal monies via two rounds of Covid funding. Cities and states that had longer, more severe shutdowns than we did might have needed that money to replace lost tax revenue, but for Phoenix it was an unencumbered windfall. And a missed opportunity.
One-time monies should have been used only for debt reduction, capital improvements, and other one-time expenditures. Instead, the current Council majority programmed a significant portion of those funds into increased ongoing spending, counting on future tax growth to make up the difference.
That’s not a totally unreasonable gamble – Taiwan Semiconductor and the adjacent growth of suppliers to their plant have basically baked-in a high level of growth for Phoenix over the next few years – but it is still a gamble, and Phoenix should never gamble with our finances.
If the last three years have taught us something, it should be “don’t take anything for granted”. There will be future economic downturns. Phoenix’s current explosive growth will wane.
The real shame of this type of short-sighted management is that we could have leveraged a lot of that money into debt reduction that would have freed up far more money over time (the power of compound interest works in both directions) if we had used a significant portion of it for that purpose. We didn’t.
But that doesn’t mean the opportunity is gone for good. As mentioned above, Phoenix’s growth over the next few years is more or less inevitable as suppliers and related industries relocate around Taiwan Semi and expansions of the Valley’s other semi-conductor manufacturing facilities.
That’s why I’ve proposed developing a standing policy wherein each year we have a budget surplus we divide it in three. One-third for ongoing expenditures and budget increases. One-third for one-time expenses. One-third for debt reduction.
Doing so will ensure that future budget growth is highly sustainable, and we don’t face a repeat of 2009 when the city had to cut services, reduce pay, and implement a multi-year hiring freeze to overcome the effects of the burst real-estate bubble and associated economic downturn. Most people don’t realize the enormous impact that hiring freeze had, and continues to have, on our police staffing levels.
The good news is that our economy is far more diversified than it was at that time, less vulnerable to market shocks, and future downturns will likely have more limited impact on city revenues.
But balanced against that is a massive year-over-year increase in the amount of money Phoenix is required to pay to address our unfunded pension liabilities that will continue to strain Phoenix budgets for more than two decades to come.
Paying down the debt on that municipal “credit card” balance would drastically reduce our total outlays and free up a huge amount of money over time to address needed service improvements including low-income supportive housing, drug and mental health treatment for people living on the streets, improved roads, parks and other amenities – things we desperately need to be able to invest in to address the challenges of our current growth.
I’m asking for your support and your vote to help get Phoenix finally and permanently ashore from what has been a desperate, multi-decade long effort to stay above water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.