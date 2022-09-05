AMANDA STEELE
Occupation: Speech Therapist (SLPA) & Director of Communications for EPIC Disability Advocacy
Education: B.S. Speech Language Sciences and Technology
Number of children: 1 Bio ( I fostered 7 youth, 5 of which attended Tempe Union schools at varying campuses and programs in previous years).
Number of children in Tempe Union schools: 0 Bio
Number of children who graduated from TU schools: 1 Bio
Prior public office, if any: N/A
Community involvement: I am a speech therapist with several families within the district and surrounding communities. I am a co/founder and currently serve as the President and Director of Communications of EPIC Disability Advocacy; whose mission is to educate, advocate, and create connections to empower the disability community. I serve on the board for RAD, RAD is dedicated to assisting any person who has a disability and wants to participate in recreation or athletic activities. I am on the City of Chandler’s Merit Board. I am currently on the Executive Committee as the Secretary of the YES Support Our Schools Political Action Committee.
I am a 2019 graduate of AZ Partners in Leadership, our class successfully advocated for #DignifiedChanges. Governor Doug Ducey, signed into law House Bill 2113 in June 2019. In 2021 I led a grassroots movement #FundAZSPED to demand more funding for early intervention and special education services, this movement led to the creation of EPIC.
My son and I have been hosting a monthly social group for teens and young adults in the community since 2015, on the last Sunday of the month. We have nearly 400 members in our Facebook group titled Jordan’s Social Group, that stay in the know of where we are going to be each month. My family is involved with the Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run, having volunteered at numerous events and have participated in state and national level Olympic games with my son as an athlete and my husband as a coach. I previously served on the leadership council with Girl Scouts and have received national recognition for my volunteer work.
Tempe Union involvement: I am a product of Tempe Union, attending Tempe High School in the 90’s.
My involvement as an adult with Tempe Union started at my son's campus, Mt. Pointe. There I helped with the formation of the Mountain Pointe Special Education Parent Pride Council, the district brought in Raising Special Kids to help us form the council. We received a year's worth of support as we developed a council for the site. While on the council we strengthened student opportunities such as the Freshman Experience, preparing student leaders with the tools to better support all peers. Our council created a well attended sensory book distribution and dinner. Mt. Pointe recently hosted their 5th annual sensory book distribution, before the start of the 22-23 school year. I requested a place at district level conversations, receiving a seat on the hiring committee of the most recent special education director, Dr. Boyle. Around the same time I was invited to join the Social Emotional Wellness Ad Hok Committee. I have contributed to the ESSER III committee and most recently the financial advisory committee. I was invited to conversations while they developed Success University and continue to provide my support when asked to collaborate.
Number of Tempe Union Governing Board meetings you’ve attended in person or online in the 12 months prior to Aug. 15:
I have attended less than 5 in person meetings in the last 12 months. I do watch them online. January through May 2022 I was in a class every Wednesday evening and unable to attend any in person meetings.
The pandemic aside, of the major actions taken by the board in the last 12 months, which one do you most agree with and which do you most disagree with? Why?
The Social Emotional Wellness policy was completed just over a year ago. I was proud to serve and share my perspective and contributions to the development of policy J-L and resolution JL-R with an emphasis on all students.
Seeing the foundational work this past year and the effort the committee built into the language in the documents that support inclusive opportunities when considering the mental health needs of all students. Knowing that students will benefit from this policy is one I am proud to watch as our work takes shape and provides the space for our students and staff to have their social and emotional needs looked at, prioritized, and placed in the holistic view of those supporting them.
This past fall confusion on how the district intended to remove SRO officers off campus without an effective, data backed, and a community supported plan in place proved to be detrimental and controversial. I am grateful for the community's emphasis on collaborative communication and thoughtful planning prior to making any move that can have repercussions when not properly planned, organized, and implemented.
What policy change do you most want to address in your first year on the board?
Diversity, equity, and inclusion; behavior intervention; and discipline.
Why are you running for the board?
I am running for the students, for the teachers, and for the community. Eight years ago, I was a mom on a mission to support my son. I built collaborative relationships and initiated conversations which led me to participate on committees at the school and district level. I saw the needle moving in the right direction, but realized there was much more work to do, so here I am.
As a society, collectively we are in need of picking up the pieces caused by a global pandemic which impacted all students' educational experience. Students across the district and state were facing disproportionate achievement scores when assessing at a national level, prior to the pandemic. Today more students are showing delays and/or falling further behind in their academics, social emotional well-being and overall development.
Teachers are struggling mentally and emotionally from the trauma consumed over the last several years. I am a speech therapist with trauma and mental health training. I have spent the last 20+ years of my life supporting individuals to reach their personal potentials by accommodating their needs and modifying their environments to what works for them.
What three personal qualities and or experiences qualify you for office?
The district would benefit from the accessibility lens I bring as a mother to a child with autism and an intellectual disability, a neurodiverse woman herself, and an advocate wanting to listen to your voice. I'm a passionate community leader here to inspire impactful change; igniting conversations that shift mindsets to include all.
Define your vision of a governing board member’s job?
I am running to strengthen collaboration amongst each individual site, further develop community partnerships, better prepare students for after high school be it employment, workforce training or higher education. I believe the job of a board member is to review existing policy, question what is not working, and strengthen policy to improve outcomes.
Are you satisfied with the overall academic performance scores of Tempe Union students? What gaps concern you and how should they be addressed?
No, our students are disportionately being served. It is time to address the equity concerns ensuring the resources are available and the teachers are supported to meet the diverse needs of all learners.
What 3 specific actions should the district take to compete with charter and private schools?
Meet the diverse needs of their learners, take ESA payments (from previously eligible students) at a per class fee to regain the students placement full time, a stringent focus on restorative practice and principles that guide how discipline is handled.
Are you satisfied with security measures now in place at Tempe Union schools? Why or why not?
No, not all students feel safe.
What is the biggest problem facing Tempe Union currently and how would you address it?
Equity, involving stakeholders set to improve outcomes, provide innovative solutions and ensure excellence in learning for all students.
How should the district address declining enrollment?
Improve outcomes and provide innovative opportunities. Tempe Union needs to be presented as a school district that people want to send their students to. Offering programs that are boasted not by those selling it, by those receiving the opportunity. By their family members seeing the outcomes of success. We need to think better, do better, be better, and have the community share that we are better.
Give a letter grade to Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil’s performance and explain your answer:
Coming from a trauma trained perspective, letter grades are harmful and demeaning. During my eight years in the district, four of them were spent with Dr. Mendivil. We have both watched each other grow in our roles in this community. My experience with Dr. Mendivil started shortly after his newly appointed role as the Superintendent. We met under life altering circumstances and he has continued to respond, hear what I have to say, and invite me to collaborate at differing capacities.
Dr. Mendivil is responsible for overseeing an entire district composed of students, their families, staff, his administration, community partners, and stakeholders. If elected, I look forward to working alongside him as we focus on the future and the innovative opportunities that will support all students. I do also look forward to possibly sitting on the board that hires the new Superintendent when Dr. Mendivil’s contract expires.
Yes or no:
Do you support the time limits on citizens who address the board?
Yes
Do you favor uniformed school resources officers on campuses? This is a complicated topic and needs more than a yes or no response.
