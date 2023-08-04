Following a marathon six-hour meeting Thursday night, the Phoenix Planning Commission approved two Zoning Code amendments with some changes to one that reduces the minimum required number of parking spaces in apartment complexes.
In sending the two measures to City Council for a final decision on Sept. 6, the commission rejected suggestions on the other code amendment that would allow single-family homeowners to build in their backyard a small detached home, formally called an “accessory dwelling unit (ADU) and informally a “casita.”
On advice from city planners, the commission declined to address concerns about homeowners using the ADUs as short-term rentals and thereby thwarting the city’s goal of increasing the stock of affordable housing.
Suggestions had been made to include a 30-day minimum rental period for ADUs.
The commission also followed staff advice that it was not necessary to clear up ambiguity over whether the ADU provision or a homeowners association would prevail when someone wants to build a casita in their backyard.
That question came up during July 24 before the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee as some panel members said HOA rules always trump city code and city staff appeared to not know the answer.
The commission also saw no need to address concerns about ADUs in historic neighborhoods or address concerns that there was no additional parking requirement for them.
To a large extent, city staff told the commission, any problematic issues would be resolved during the site review process for an ADU.
Staff also dismissed demands by some that additional parking should be required at a single-family home site with an ADU because otherwise casita tenants would eb parking in front of neighbors’ homes.
“Our thought is that parking has been provided with already existing driveways for the ADU,” a city staffer told the commission.
“Currently, every single-family home has to have two required parking spaces…So if you have a two-car garage and we have a 20-foot (driveway) you actually have roughly four spaces there tandem.”
He added that similar concerns had been raised in Tucson when that city created an ADU addition to its Zoning Code and that “people couldn’t figure out where to put” any required additional parking “so we have not proposed any additional parking requirements.”
The proposed changes in minimum parking requirements for apartment projects produced far more discussion before the commission sent the measure to City Council with its own changes.
It eliminated the application of the new minimum requirements to all projects across the city amendment as well as to those projects in areas designated for “affordable housing,” because no one can satisfactorily define the meaning of “affordable.”
Over a dozen citizens testified before the commission on both zoning amendments.
Ten people spoke in favor of the ADUs while two opposed it.
Several commission members also praised city staff for the work it put into crafting both amendments.
“I was very impressed with both your knowledge of the entire code and your ability to make all these sections work,” one commission member told city staffers. “And overall, I think you guys have just done a fabulous job.”
The 6 p.m. meeting dragged on for over five hours because the two zoning amendments were the second and third-last items on a 17-point agenda and at least two projects ahead of the amendments each consumed an hour of discussion.
The reduction in minimum parking spaces – which was rejected by eight of the city’s 15 village planning committees over the past month or so – drew numerous citizen endorsements.
Two speakers gave the identical speeches they made before the Ahwatukee VPC two weeks ago.
Proponents, including some owners and developers of multifamily projects, disputed opponents’ assertions that fewer parking spaces would create havoc in nearby residential neighborhoods because the complexes’ tenants would be forced to park on their streets.
One commission member urged his colleagues to vote on the parking measure despite the opposition of many VPCs, contending it made no sense to have city staff further study the issue and go back to the committees for another review.
“The goal of villages is not to get every village in agreement,” he said. “It is a signaling mechanism. The villages have had their opportunity to give their message. Some of their messages are no some of their messages are yes.
“Now it's up to us to determine what we want to do with that information and ultimately up to the council to determine what they want to do with our recommendation.
“The fact that villages said ‘no’ does not mean that we need to go back through that process. It just impacts the likelihood of whether Council will say ‘yes’ or not. And so from my perspective, we've heard the case. We've discussed it fairly extensively. I think we vote on it. If you want to vote no, you can do that…I just don't know that there's necessarily more benefit to going back through the process.
“I would actually ask instead that people that can continue to communicate throughout the process between now and council because they will be several weeks before that case is actually heard.”
