Dr. Neal Lester of Ahwatukee and Rachel Sondgeroth show off the Cataluyst Award they received at Arizona State University for Project Humanities, for which Lestder is founding director and Sondergoth is coordinator. She began six years ago as a high school intern with Project Humanities while she was in Texas, then was a student worker through ASU undergraduate education and has been a full time staff member for past two years.