Comedian brings tour to the Valley

Comedian Aida Rodriguez missed the roar of laughter when live shows came to a pandemic-driven halt in 2020.
“There's something about being able to feel like you can talk to each other at a live show,” she explained.
“And because that had become prohibited, there was something that affected us psychologically about not being able to just embrace the people who show up to our shows, buy the two-drink minimum and get a babysitter for the night,” she said.
Rodriquez missed the “interactive experience where there's a give and take that makes the exchange for me so valuable.”
“Not being able to have that experience with them was really hard.”
Rodriguez became slightly fearful of what the future of shows would look like given how contentious the world had become.
However, she is no longer afraid to hold back and her latest show “Don’t @ Me” takes jabs at having a different opinion.
“I'm a pretty empathic comic. I'm very mindful and caring about what I'm saying and even still with that, I’ve had a lot of people who felt the need to police me and correct me,” Rodriguez said.
“I just got tired of it because I actually care about what I say and the fact that we can have a conversation where we explore the fact that two things can be true at the same time that became exhausting.”
She aims to explore the dichotomy between points of view while speaking her mind.
However, she insists that her bits are not intended to cause social media backlash.
“That's what the epitome of this tour is about is exploring that area where we operate and we delve into nuance,” Rodriquez said. “‘Don't @ Me just’ became something that I was very passionate about because I tell people ‘I don't want to hear it and I'm not going to read your dissertation and your take on taking me down because you know that's your opinion and you're trying to invalidate mine.’”
She also wants to create a show where people can have thoughtful discussions about their beliefs and views.
“I think people have to respect that other people have had different experiences and perspectives and everyone has a right to see the way they see things,” Rodriguez said.
But more than anything she wants to leave fans feeling a sense of optimism, enlightenment and the temptation to return to comedy clubs often.
“There's a lot of great stuff happening in the world and a lot of good people working for it,” she said.
“So, I just want to make sure that they know that everybody is not in the fight against them or trying to polarize them. I hope that they walk away knowing that love is real, and it does conquer all things. I want people to embrace that again.”
If You Go:
Aida Rodriguez “Don’t @ Me”
When: Various times Thursday, May 4 through Saturday, May 6
Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy, 5350 E. High St., Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $17
Info: funnyaida.com
