An Ahwatukee pet sitter is now part of a new initiative sweeping the pet care industry.
Tracy Zipay, owner of The Pawsitive Pets Sitter in Ahwatukee, has undergone Fear Free training, designed to ease the stress, fear, and anxiety so many pets experience while they’re at the veterinarian or groomer – or their owner went away on a trip without them.
The training and certification program help pet professionals modify their procedures, handling, and facilities to help pets feel safe and comfortable while receiving the care they need,” Zipay said.
“When I began the process of becoming a professional petsitter, which involves so much more than just loving pets - I was amazed by the changes in ‘common knowledge’ about how we deal and communicate with pets,” she explained.
“I sought out top trainers and educational sources, and the Fear Free training and certification process brought it all together. The pets in my care love the easy-going and enriching experiences they have with me, and their owners have been gratified when they return home to happy, relaxed pets.”
Founded by veterinarian Dr. Marty Becker, the Fear Free Certification Program was developed by board-certified veterinary behaviorists, veterinary technician behavior specialists, board-certified veterinary anesthetists, veterinary practice management experts, and board-certified veterinary practitioners experienced in Fear Free methods.
“Providing Pet Professionals with the tools they need to ease this burden of fear and anxiety for our clients is the pinnacle of my 37-year veterinary career,” says Becker, dubbed “America’s Veterinarian” by Dr. Oz and appeared on Good Morning America for 17 years. “
To become certified, Pet Professionals have to undergo a multi-part educational training course and exams. They also have to take continuing education to remain certified.
Zipay is the only professional petsitter in the area who has undertaken this training, although there are others around the state as well as Fear Free Veterinary Practices and Groomers.
Zipay has been involved with pets and animals all her life, but became a trained professional this year and took over the dog part of Ahwatukee petsitting professional Kate McPike of K8’s Pet Care. McPike transitioned to cats-only at K8’s Cats.
The two businesses promote themselves as “Ahwatukee’s Petsitting Professionals.” For more information: visit yesspet.com.
