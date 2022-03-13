You don’t have to leave Ahwatukee Foothills to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. A number of local bars will offer corned beef and cabbage dinners, green beer and other festivities on Thursday, March 17 to help you get your Irish on.
Cactus Jack’s and Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits are planning special parties and expect to be busy. Cactus Jack’s is selling tickets for their corned beef and cabbage dinner for $15 in advance at the bar to ensure they don’t run out and giving a $50 cash prize for best costume.
Wicked, meanwhile, will hand out St. Patrick’s-themed trinkets like beads, headbands and giant topper hats, and will have green beer, Irish shots and Irish food all day. Both bars will feature live music.
“I am Irish,” said Chip Mahoney, who co-owns Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits. “I was brought up in a good Irish family, and this is when we can go out and have some really good corned beef (which I love), have some green beer and enjoy my heritage.”
Mahoney said Chef Creighton Gee came up with a special recipe for corning the beef in-house. “This year were’e going to do a corned beef hoagie instead of sliders,” Mahoney noted, and they’ll also have a corned beef and cabbage plate.
Wicked’s green beer for the holiday will be their Sweet Dee’s Blonde—so named after Mahoney’s wife, Deanna “Dee” Slattery. They’re also offering their regular happy hour from 2 to 6 p.m., which includes more than 20 food items starting at $4.50 along with discounts on drinks.
At last year’s celebration, Mahoney recalled, the patio was full starting at about 2 p.m., and “we had to go get more plastic glasses because we were pouring so much beer.” This year, he added, they’re more prepared, and ask that you call in advance if you have a party of 10 or more. “It’s going to be a crazy day,” he said.
St. Patrick’s Day Specials
Bleachers Sports Grill
15410 S. Mountain Pkwy., No. 109, Phoenix, AZ 85044
480-759-4034; bleacherssportsgrill.com
Shots of Jameson Irish Whiskey, $6.50; Irish car bombs $7.50; Guinness $6 for a 20-ounce or $5.75 for 16-ounce; green beer.
Brunch Snob
4747 E. Elliot Road, Suites 23-24, Phoenix, AZ 85044
480-590-7034
Drink and food specials, including “Once We Were Irish,” with house cold brew, Jameson Irish Whiskey, hazelnut liqueur and cream; green Champagne; corned beef Benedict with house-made green Hollandaise sauce; green beer
Buzzed Goat
4302 E. Ray Road, Ste. 106, Phoenix, AZ 85044
480-706-7411; thebuzzedgoat.com
Specials on green drinks: $5 margaritas and $3 Coors Lights all day; get 10 percent off your bill if you wear green.
Cactus Jack’s
4747 E. Elliot Road,Ste. 5,Phoenix, AZ 85044
480-753-4733 ; http://www.cactusjacksbar.co
Corned beef and cabbage dinner, $15 in advance, available at the bar during regular hours; $50 cash prize for best costume; $5 cover charge starts at 5 p.m.—live music with MadmanTheory playing reggae, soul and ska.
CK’s Tavern
4142 E. Chandler Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85048
480-706-5564; ckgrill.com
Serving Guinness, corned beef and green beer.
Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers
5005 E. Chandler Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85048
480-590-6502; www.coldbeers.com
St. Patrick’s specials all month long: beer buckets, buy six, save $6 all day every day; 20-ounce Guinness drafts, $6; Jameson Irish Whiskey shots, $5; filthy ginger mules and Irish car bombs, $7.
Philly’s Sports Grill
4855 Warner Road, Phoenix, AZ 85044
480-247-8655; phillyssportsgrill.com
Corned beef and cabbage all day, green beer with Coors Light, and specials on Guinness.
Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits
4921 E. Ray Road, No. 103
Phoenix, AZ 85044
480-999-0096; wicked-bbs.com
Live music with Oliver Rage 5-9 p.m., regular happy hour 2-6 p.m.; green beer, $6, during happy hour, $3.75; specials: shots of Jameson Irish Whiskey, green tea and Irish Cold Brew from Buzzed Goat, $5; Irish mules, $6; corned beef hoagies, $14; corned beef and cabbage platter, $16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.