The Ahwatukee Foothills News invited the three candidates for two seats on the Tempe Union High School District Governing Board to answer a questionnaire. They were advised that answers longer than 50 words could be edited for space in print but would be published in their entirety at Ahwatukee.com. Incumbent board member Andres Barraza did not respond by the deadline and if his is submitted at a later date, it will appear at Ahwatukee.com.
