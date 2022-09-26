There’s something special about high school football in Ahwatukee.
It’s the sound of the Desert Vista or Mountain Pointe marching bands welcoming the teams to the field. The cheers from students and parents that echo throughout nearby neighborhoods. And the passion with which players have for their schools and teams.
Those things are there every Friday night in the fall. But they get turned up a notch when it’s Ahwatukee Bowl week.
It’s the one night a year where bragging rights mean a little more for the Pride and Thunder. It’s the one night a year neighbors are a little less friendly. And for seniors at the two schools especially, it’s the one game that means a little bit more than the rest.
“Words can’t explain how much I want this win,” Desert Vista senior linebacker Antonio Delgado said. “I’m pretty sure Mountain Pointe is going to be the best team we play. So, this could set up a lot more for the rest of the season.
“But being my senior year, no one wants to lose their rivalry game, it’s something they can’t get back.”
The stakes are always higher when Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista meet. That remains true for this year, the 26th iteration of the game.
Emotions are higher, too, and the sense of pride for either school north and south of Chandler Boulevard is at an all-time high. Last year’s game needed overtime to decide a winner. The Thunder came out victorious.
Delgado, who got the game winning sack, and his teammates haven’t forgotten what that moment felt like for them. Mountain Pointe players also haven’t forgotten. The dramatics of last year’s game have set up this year’s meeting to be one riddled with emotions. But that’s the way seniors like it.
“This is a big game, the ‘Tukee Bowl,” Mountain Pointe senior quarterback Chris Arviso said. “Big atmosphere, big environment. Everyone in Ahwatukee is involved, it shows how big the game is. We just have to leave it all out on the field.
“It’s a bigger deal this year. Especially because it’s my last one.”
There are several key components to this year’s game.
Desert Vista is coming off its first win of the season against Verrado. Finally, that is out of the way for first-year coach Nate Gill.
After starting the season strong, Mountain Pointe lost two straight before getting back into the win column against Campo Verde last Friday. Both teams seemed to be clicking in every facet of the game, with dominant defensive performances that led to high-powered displays from the offense. That has put them on a collision course that could dictate how the rest of the season unfolds the rest of the way.
Desert Vista hopes to win two in a row to solidify a streak under Gill. Mountain Pointe, which had high expectations heading into the season with a slew of talent transferring into the program, is out to prove it can contend for a title this season.
But the Ahwatukee Bowl comes first. And it’s a game every senior has circled.
“It means a lot,” Desert Vista senior wide Receiver Traven Vigenser said. “It’s the battle for Ahwatukee. Just talking to the guys, they expect it to be packed. I didn’t really have a rival like this at my old school.
“I’ve got people over there I know. I’m ready to go to war, for sure.”
This is Vigenser’s first Ahwatukee Bowl game. But it’s a rivalry he has become familiar with since transferring to Desert Vista from Sierra Linda when his dad joined Gill’s coaching staff.
He’s been taught all he needs to know about the Ahwatukee Bowl and the significance for the Thunder program and the community. He’s adopted a desire to keep the trophy in the school’s case, and he is going to do what it takes to make that happen.
The passion seniors feel for Ahwatukee Bowl has also spread to younger players, including Mountain Pointe junior safety Javier Jones. He learned all about the game from seniors and those who came before him.
He saw how heartbroken the overtime loss in the rivalry game was for last year’s class. Now one of the leaders on the Pride defense, Jones aims to do what he can to ensure his senior teammates don’t have the same outcome.
Not only would a win be key for seniors, but it would also build momentum toward next year – when he will be in their shoes.
Overall, Jones aims to help give his teammates the right to say, ‘We run ‘Tukee.’
“We have to hit hard and be able to take the hits,” Jones said. “It means a lot (to play in this game). I have a big opportunity to help my team win, to put my name out there.
“When you see how invested everyone is in this game, it’s crazy to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.