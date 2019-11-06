The annual Ahwatukee Car Show to benefit veterans will be held 9 a.m.-1 pm. Saturday, Nov. 9 at Ahwatukee Board of Management headquarters, 4700 E. Warner Road, Ahwatukee.
The show is free and open to the public for viewing and free to register a vehicle for if you’re a veteran.
Otherwise, vehicle registration is $15 per vehicle in advance and $18 the day of the event.
There also will be a pancake breakfast as well as grilled brats and burgers along with raffles. Proceeds will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.
The Wounded Warrior Project helps some of more than 52,000 servicemen and women who have been physically injured in recent military conflicts as well as 500,000 living with invisible wounds from depression to post-traumatic stress disorder and 320,000 experiencing debilitating brain trauma.
The event is sponsored by Tree Pro’s, Phillips Roofing, Pritchette Physical Therapy, RBY Deli, Donna Reed of West USA Realty, Brewer’s AC & Heating, Select Painting and ACE Hardware.
There will be best of show and sponsor’s choice awards as well as awards in eight vehicle categories.
Those categories are Stock, beginning to 1974 and 1975 to present; Modified and Pickups in the same two time frames; Street Rods pre-1950 and 4x4 and Off-Road, all years.
Information and registration: ahwatukeecommunitycenter.com
