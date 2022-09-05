KEVIN WALSH
Occupation: Business attorney and education non-profit chairman
Education: University of Notre Dame (B.A.), Villanova University School of Law (J.D.), Villanova University (M.B.A.)
Number of children: 2 (with a 3rd arriving in December!)
Number of children in Kyrene Schools: 2. My children are second-generation Kyrene kids, and their grandma is in her 24th year teaching in Kyrene.
Number of children who “graduated” from Kyrene schools: Both of my children are currently in Kyrene, as a 3rd grader and a 5th grader.
Prior public office, if any: I currently serve on the Kyrene School Board, having been elected for a 4-year term in 2018. I’ve been president of the board for the last 2 years.
Community involvement: Chairman of JAG Arizona, a non-profit that has provided resources to engage disconnected students and facilitate academic improvements in Arizona for over 40 years. Board member of Phoenix One Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing students with technology, sports, and arts programs. Active member of Kiwanis. Volunteer classroom instructor for students in Junior Achievement.
Kyrene involvement: Kyrene is at the heart of our family. I have served with the PTO as a board trustee for many years, and I'm a regular Art Masterpiece volunteer in the classroom. I’m also active in the Kyrene Business Alliance and frequently help with donations to the Kyrene Family Resource Center.
What three actions as a board member are you proudest of?
The Board puts students first with all decisions. I’m especially proud of the Board’s actions to (1) prioritize mental health and fund counselors at every school, (2) adopt an equity and inclusion policy supporting all students, and (3) invest meaningfully in teacher and staff compensation while keeping dollars in the classroom.
Other than state funding, what has been your biggest disappointment as a board member?
The pandemic and remote-learning disrupted our classrooms and Kyrene’s work supporting students. Focusing on students’ immediate needs correctly took precedence over many initiatives.
I’m grateful for Kyrene prioritizing the health and safety of students and staff, and we have now renewed our focus on normal operations, instead of crisis management.
Why are you running for the board?
I'm running because it's so important to keep strong public schools in our Kyrene community. My children are thriving in Kyrene, and I want to help ensure that every child in Kyrene receives a quality education. I'm proud of the great work accomplished during my term on the Board, and there is always more we can do to support students.
What three personal qualities and or experiences qualify you for office?
(1) I am balanced and pragmatic; I listen to all sides and work to find the best solutions for our students. (2) As an existing board member, I have the experience and proven leadership. (3) I regularly visit each of Kyrene’s 26 schools and meet with educators, families, and students, which gives me valuable insight into their needs.
Define your vision of a governing board member’s job?
Board members must work together to oversee the superintendent, policies, and budget of the district. We have a duty to ensure that Kyrene’s resources are being properly spent to produce the best outcomes for our students. It’s essential to serve without ego and listen to all voices in the community.
What more should Kyrene be doing to address students’ mental health?
I commend Kyrene’s ongoing commitment to mental health. While I’ve served on the board, we’ve funded counselors at every school. They provide amazing support to students, but their caseloads are full. I support hiring more counselors to ensure that our children are thriving mentally, emotionally, and academically.
Are you satisfied with overall academic performance scores of Kyrene students? What gaps concern you and how should they be addressed?
I’ll never be satisfied until all students are reaching their full potential. Many students saw less growth during the pandemic, so we need targeted resources in the classroom that provide individualized academic support.
Focusing on early literacy for our youngest learners is key. Assessments help teachers identify gaps, but student success must be defined by more than test scores.
What 3 specific actions should the district take to compete with charter and private schools?
(1) Continue providing the best education in our community by always doing what’s best for all students and their growth. (2) Offer learning environments and programs that meet the diverse needs of our families. (3) Retain the best and brightest teachers.
Are you satisfied with security measures now in place at Kyrene schools? Why or why not?
Kyrene must continually assess and optimize its security measures, which are among the most advanced in Arizona. They include controlled campus access, video monitoring, and partnerships with law enforcement.
Efforts to eliminate bullying, support student mental health, and identify early warning signs should continue. Safety must be a top priority.
What is the biggest problem facing Kyrene currently and how would you address it?
Arizona is seeing a mass exodus of teachers leaving the profession, and Kyrene is feeling the impact. Arizona has lowered teaching standards, but that solution isn’t best for students. We need to keep our experienced teachers in the classroom. Competitive salaries are key, and we must respect and value educators as professionals.
How should the district address declining enrollment?
Kyrene’s declining enrollment is attributable to our aging demographics, as residents remain long after their children “graduate” from Kyrene. Kyrene should set itself apart by continuing to offer the best neighborhood schools with robust academics, music, and arts. Kyrene can also expand preschool programs to ensure buildings are fully utilized.
Give a letter grade to Superintendent Laura Tonejes’ performance and explain your answer:
A+. Superintendent Toenjes assumed her role in challenging times during the pandemic. Under her leadership, Kyrene kept schools open for safe in-person learning all last year. As a lifelong educator, she always does what she believes is best for students. She listens to our community and leads with integrity.
Yes or no:
Do you support the time limits on citizens who address the board?
Yes. Public comment is essential, and the Board must be accountable and accessible to our community. Keeping the existing 3-minute time limit in place, as well as the opportunity to submit comments online, ensures that all community members have an opportunity to be heard.
Do you favor uniformed school resources officers on campuses?
Yes. I support keeping SROs on our middle school campuses, where they work closely with our counselors and social workers. I have children in Kyrene, and their mom is a police officer and former SRO, so I see how SROs can create positive interactions with law enforcement. Providing SROs with training in de-escalation and prevention is crucial.
