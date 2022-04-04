Hope, healing and a hug from a furry friend is what Arizona’s at-risk children need most in times of stress and uncertainty.
According to the Arizona Department of Child Safety, child abuse and neglect reports have gone up 25% in the past year. Most Arizona kids were home during the onset of the pandemic, taking part in online learning.
This resulted in fewer cases called in because children were not in the public eye. When schools returned to in-person learning, more cases were reported.
Thankfully, there is a local nonprofit focused on helping these children establish core behaviors essential to their growth, recovery and development.
Founded in 2000 by Pam Gaber and her Weimaraner, Gabriel, Gabriel’s Angels’ mission is to inspire confidence, compassion, and best behaviors in at-risk children through pet therapy.
Pet therapy teams visit crisis nurseries, domestic violence and homeless shelters, and Title One schools, all in an effort to intervene in children’s lives and enhance their emotional and behavioral development by teaching core behaviors of healthy attachments, confidence, self-regulation, affiliation, empathy, tolerance, and respect.
Through Gabriel’s Angels, a registered therapy team made up of an individual and his/her therapy pet visit the same children twice monthly for approximately one hour at partner agencies who serve at-risk kids.
All volunteer therapy teams are supported by Gabriel’s Angels and are provided hundreds of activities to engage the children.
The current cost to train and support one therapy team for a year is $3,500.
With the stress and uncertainty the pandemic has created in families, along with the rise in abuse and neglect cases being reported, Gabriel’s Angels’ programs are needed now more than ever.
Kristine Kassel and her dog, Teddy, have been a therapy team for over a year. Kristine has been involved with Gabriel’s Angels in various roles for several years but being on a therapy team is the most rewarding of them all.
She and Teddy visit John and Carol Carlson Elementary School every other week. Teddy works one-on-one with a child and helps them feel wanted.
He provides unconditional love during overwhelming times in their lives.
“The kids call it Teddy Tuesday! You can just see the excitement and comfort the kids get from our visits,” Kassel said.
In January, Kristine shared the mission of Gabriel’s Angels with her 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun group in Ahwatukee. The members were moved by her presentation and selected the charity to receive their quarterly donations. Gabriel’s Angels was awarded $16,000 to train more therapy teams in our community.
100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun is a group of like-minded, passionate women who want to connect to one another and to their communities. The ladies are leveraging their resources so their small quarterly gifts of $100 per member add up to a significant donation to a local charity.
Since the chapter’s inception in 2015, over $850,000 has been donated to local charities. This group of women has learned that giving back is better together. To learn more about 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun or to register for their upcoming giving circle on April 12 at the Foothills Golf Club, visit 100wwcvalleyofthesun.org.
To learn more about Gabriel’s Angels, visit gabrielsangels.org.
