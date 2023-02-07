By Kevin Robinson
I have practiced fiscal conservatism as an investor in my personal life, as a public servant overseeing the Phoenix Police Department half billion-dollar budget, and as a president of the board of directors of a non-profit organization leading a five-million-dollar capital campaign.
So, when it comes to money; my own, taxpayers, or donors, diligent oversight is a priority of mine and a responsibility that should not be forsaken. That having been said, I believe that the City of Phoenix is most assuredly going in the right direction fiscally.
Don’t take it from me: top economic analysts have praised the city’s progress. Moody’s, the international credit rating organization, has removed any negative outlook on the City’s credit rating and this is inclusive of the Public Safety Retirement System Pension debt.
Also, based on economic forecasting and the City’s budgetary reserves, Phoenix is in an exceptional position fiscally.
Phoenix has also come a long way since the Great Recession forced the city to downsize its workforce and make deep cuts to essential services such as public safety. When you compare the City to others comparable in size, none comes close to Phoenix’s stewardship when it comes to its budgetary responsibilities.
Phoenix has made fiscal decisions that are based on sound, principled, and ethical standards.
Such practices are the guidelines by which credit rating organizations make their credit rating decisions, Phoenix is definitely on solid footing.
What has been helpful, and this is just one example, is how the City of Phoenix navigated through the COVID-19 crisis without laying off a single employee. That particular feat is not shared by many municipal governments.
Phoenix was able to keep its employees gainfully employed and the high-quality services they provided continued without interruption.
Another sign that the City is moving in the right fiscal direction is the fact that the City is having its first Bond Program in sixteen years. A program that is enjoying overwhelming community support.
Lastly, the City is currently conducting a Class and Compensation Study to ensure its employees are the best paid in the region. For these reasons I believe the City of Phoenix is moving in the right direction from a fiscal standpoint.
Now, I’m not suggesting that additional steps to better solidify Phoenix’s financial future are not needed, to the contrary. We must remain vigilant by making sound financial decisions and need to continue efforts to seek out best practices when it comes to fiscal management to keep our economy growing and our neighborhoods safe.
Close scrutiny of how the City spends taxpayer dollars should always be a priority of elected officials, in this case, City Councilpersons.
To that end, I pledge to provide a conservative approach to the fiscal dealings of the City of Phoenix when I serve as your councilman in District 6.
