Age: 63
Current occupation: Retired law enforcement officer/Currently a lecturer at Arizona State University.
Community involvement: Arizona Judicial Council (Board Member), Arizona Police Officer Standards and Training Board (Board Member), Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona (Board of Directors and Board President), Tuition Assistance for Police Survivors (TAPS) Program (Board Member), Greater Phoenix Urban League, Anti-Defamation League, Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity (Executive Board Member), and The New Life Center Domestic Violence Center (President’s Leadership Council)
Community involvement in Ahwatukee: While assigned as the Operations Lieutenant in the Planning & Research Bureau of the Phoenix Police Department, I worked closely with the Ahwatukee community as we responded to community concerns about having a more significant police presence in the Ahwatukee/Foothills community. I was tasked with leading the police department’s efforts in locating temporary, as well as, a permanent location for the police department in Ahwatukee. I was involved with leasing the first police site, a store front facility, at 48th Street and Ray Rd, the second temporary site behind Phoenix Fire Station #43 at 40th Street and Chandler Blvd., and ultimately the current facility at Pecos Park.
Education: B.A. - Management, M.P.A - Master of Public Administration, F.B.I. National Academy, F.B.I. National Executive Institute, University of Southern California Delinquency Control Institute, University of Denver Rocky Mountain Leadership Program, and
Anti-Defamation League Advanced Training on Extremist and Terrorist Threats.
Why are you running for City Council?
I spent 36 years serving the citizens of Phoenix as a police officer and I see serving on the city council as a continuation of that public service. I have a proven track record of effective communication, problem solving and coalition building. Simply put, I know I can make a positive difference, that is why I’m running for City Council.
Why are you the best candidate for the District 6 seat?
I believe, as a 49 year-long resident of Phoenix, 26 year-long resident of District 6, a 36 year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, and nonprofit leader and board member that I have an understanding and resolve to effectively deal with the challenges the City of Phoenix, our neighborhoods, and residents currently face and will face in the future.
What credentials/experience make you the best person for the council seat?
Along with my responses to the two previous questions, I would add I understand and know the community, its neighborhoods, and its residents. I’ve worked successfully within the City structure with every City Department to solve problems and address a variety of issues raised by citizens.
What are the three city-wide issues you want to address in 2023?
1. Public Safety – ensure that the funding for police and fire services continue to be a top priority. Request a review and evaluation of both departments 5, 10, 15, and 20 year strategic forecast. Placing an emphasis on recruitment of qualified diverse personnel.
2. Water Security – develop policy and management that has a goal of ensuring attainable long-term groundwater supply for the City.
3. Affordable Housing & Homelessness – ensure that the opportunities for partnerships with non-profit organizations and private companies are explored.
What are the top three issues facing Ahwatukee specifically and how would you try to address them this year?
Based on what citizens in Ahwatukee have told me over the past year of my city council campaign, the top three issues continue to be public safety, water security, and affordable housing. I would address the issues by requesting reviews and evaluations of the police and fire departments, developing policy and management structures ensuring attainable groundwater supply, and exploring public-private partnerships addressing affordable housing shortages.
What two things is City Council doing right and why?
I have been critical of the City Council (past & present) for allowing the number of sworn officers and firefighters, who protect our neighborhoods, to erode over the past decade. It has resulted in increased response times for service. However, I must applaud the city council for reversing its past mistake by making efforts to begin fully funding these departments and increasing officer pay that is now the highest in the valley.
As your city councilman I will make sure that this does not happen again on my watch. Public safety will always be my top priority and I will make sure it will remain so with my future colleagues as well.
The second area that I believe that the city has gotten right is to create a business-friendly climate that includes being tax friendly, making it easier to do business in the city and to
strengthen the overall fiscal outlook for the city. However, it is very important this same dedication and commitment cascades to our small businesses as well.
What two things is City Council doing wrong and why?
The city council is still trying to find the right balance to address the multifaceted issue of homelessness in our city. We have seen how this issue has grown significantly throughout our city. It is no longer a central city issue.
We have seen this issue spread to every district in our city. As your elected councilperson I will be relentless in addressing a solution to this vexing problem by bringing all the key stakeholders, including neighborhood leaders, to help forge a comprehensive approach that will address this problem holistically.
The second issue that I believe the city council has gotten wrong is the diminution of our neighborhoods. I believe some of the policies have had unintended consequences on the quality of life in our neighborhoods.
As your elected councilperson I will apply a test of a neighborhood bill of rights on all policies that I am considering for adoption. If the proposed policy will have a negative impact on a neighborhood, then I will not support it.
Has Phoenix done enough to address its public safety pension debt? If not, what do you think should be done to accelerate paying it off?
Yes and No…Phoenix leadership has previously done what it thought was best, but I believe a more aggressive plan should be adapted to pay down the debt. These debt obligations have a direct impact on the city budget in every category.
Keeping in mind that credit rating agencies and lenders place strong consideration on the funding plan and funding levels of the City’s pension system when determining their view of the overall financial health of the City.
What three opportunities must the city take advantage of in 2023? How might Ahwatukee benefit from them?
1. Greater Opportunities for Economic Development
2. Government Grants/Subsidies Related to Electric Vehicles
3. Growing High-Tech Industry Moving to Phoenix
Ahwatukee can best benefit from these three opportunities by ensuring that its elected officials at the city, county, state, and federal levels work collaboratively with residents, small businesses and the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce to be aware of, and take advantage of, each of these programs.
I have already met with the majority of the elected officials who represent Ahwatukee. I recognize that establishing collaborative partnerships will allow me to be most effective in my role as D6 Councilman and benefit the Ahwatukee community.
As a city council member, how would your office specifically try to help the Ahwatukee business community? Please be specific.
Having already met with Andy Hayes, Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce CEO, and several small business owners in Ahwatukee, I have heard first-hand what concerns they have when it comes to conducting business with the City of Phoenix. As a result of these meetings, I have learned that start-up costs, operating fees, and renewal fees continue to climb.
These costs have a tremendous negative impact on small businesses being successful. I will continue to meet with chambers and small business owners and work towards reducing these costs and streamlining permit processes.
What do you think you can do as a councilmember to get the city Parks & Rec department to complete Desert Foothills Park?
I believe in this situation the facts will speak for themselves, the number of people currently living near, and the number of new homes projected for that part of Ahwatukee demonstrates that the completion of the park should be a priority. I will ask the City Manager to provide me with completion projections and any suggestions his staff might have to alter (for the better) the timeline for the park.
Pickleball fans in western Ahwatukee contend they are underserved. Is there something you as a councilmember can realistically do for them?
As a husband of a die-hard pickleball player I understand the importance of the sport to those who play it for sport and physical activity. As one of the fastest growing sports in the country, I believe there are opportunities for public/private partnerships that could easily address this concern. As your elected councilman I can promise that this is an issue that I will pursue. Besides, my wife will (and has) insisted upon it.
The 2023 GO bond issue allocated $50 million for arts and culture while deferring inclusion of a third fire station for far west Ahwatukee. Do you agree with that decision?
No, not completely. Arts and Culture are vital to our community, it’s what makes a city vibrant. However, having a strong public safety background, I understand better than most the importance of maintaining low public safety response times.
The western part of Ahwatukee needs a fire station and it’s a priority of mine to work to make that a reality. I am honored to have earned the endorsement of the Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona and will continue to make public safety a priority.
Do you think Ahwatukee needs additional police patrols and if you do, given the department’s manpower situation and the city’s many fiscal challenges, how would you propose it be done?
Yes, Ahwatukee would benefit from additional police patrols, especially traffic (motorcycle) officers. Advocating for increased public safety funding will always be a priority with me. The adoption of technology to reduce officer workload would increase officer availability (patrol) time. Advocating for greater technological resources for the police and fire departments will always be a priority with me.
How would you assess your relationship with the current members of City Council insofar as your ability to wrangle support for programs/support in District 6? Do you have a relationship with any and if so, who specifically?
Over the years I have had the opportunity to work with Mayor Gallego, Councilmembers Waring, Stark, Pastor, and DiCiccio experiencing a positive and professional relationship with each of them.
When I decided to run for City Council, I met with Councilwoman O’Brien and Councilwoman Ansari and I believe that the foundation has been established for a positive and professional working relationship in the future. As for the two remaining Councilmembers that I have not had the opportunity to meet, Garcia and Guardado, I will endeavor to forge a positive professional relationship with them as well.
Housing affordability is a much discussed challenge facing the Valley in general and Phoenix in particular. This is. two-part question:
How would you assess what the city is currently doing to make housing available for working families?
Phoenix has a nine-point housing plan aimed to create or preserve 50,000 homes by 2030. I believe it is an attainable goal and plan, but we need to be doing much more and quickly. The City taking proactive steps by leveraging city-owned land and working with developers and builders in public-private partnerships is probably the most effective way to make housing available and affordable for working families.
Continuing to work with private, state, and federal agencies when it comes to helping families attain housing should continue to be a priority with the City.
What would you advocate be done?
I would advocate that the City continue to follow, and improve where/when practical, the Housing Phoenix Plan. Its goal of creating or preserving 50,000 homes by 2030, and increasing the overall supply of market, workforce, and affordable housing is essential.
What city department needs closer scrutiny of its spending and spending decisions and why?
Having always been fiscally conservative, I believe that oversight of all city departments is a necessity in order to maintain public confidence in city government. I’m currently not aware of a specific department requiring closer scrutiny because of spending decisions. However, based on recent news, I do believe that any program that allows city employees and/or elected officials to receive perks like attendance at sporting events or concerts should be closely monitored if not eliminated. From the onset of my campaign I have promised to deliver on an ethics commission, an issue that has been voted down in the past. I will be the deciding vote to push such a measure through.
Would you support water conservation measures that would impose use restrictions on households and businesses? What use restrictions would you specifically support and why?
At this time, no I would not support water conservation measures that would impose use restrictions on households and businesses. However, I would suggest the City continue its educational outreach to the general public allowing for a greater understanding of the overall problem. An incentive-based program could be a use restriction that I could support.
What would you do to strengthen the relationship between Ahwatukee’s HOAs and your office?
Once in office I will make it a matter of routine to meet with the HOAs on a regular (monthly or quarterly) basis. Such opportunities will allow me the benefit of knowing and understanding the concerns that specific neighborhoods experience. I see my responsibility as your city councilperson as someone who will address these concerns and collaboratively work towards solving them.
Is there a need to strengthen the District 6 seat’s relationship with Ahwatukee HOAs?
Based on what I’ve heard from several residents in the Ahwatukee community, there’s always room for improvement with the Councilmember/council office and with the HOAs. I see this as an opportunity to hear first-hand and understand more completely about the needs and concerns of the Ahwatukee residents. Once in office I will make it a matter of routine to meet and listen to the HOAs.
