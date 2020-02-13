It might be difficult to get through high school English Lit classes without an assignment to read John Steinbeck’s classic novel “Of Mice and Men.”
That’s true at Mountain Pointe High School, where most students get that assignment at some point in four years, according to science teacher Corey Quinn.
Now, students and the community will be able to savor the timeless piece in a different form as Quinn, donning his 21-year-old director’s hat, and the talented members of the Mountain Pointe Theatre Company present “Of Mice and Men” at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the school auditorium, 4201 Knox Road, Ahwatukee.
Set in the Great Depression, its story of two migrant farmworkers with a dream of owning their own farm ends tragically.
While it has been a movie twice – first in 1939 and remade for TV in 1992 – the play is perhaps less known, though it premiered on Broadway two years before the original film under the direction of the famed American playwright, critic and director George Kaufman. It also premiered for what became a year-long run while the novel still appeared on best-seller lists.
That successful run on Broadway partially inspired Quinn to pick the play.
“Aside from this being a literary masterpiece and a great story, it is a book that is read in most of our English classes here at MPHS,” he said “While it is nice to read it, and see the movie, it is a unique and special experience to see it on the stage.”
“I have read about the play over the years and how successful it was,” he added. “I’ve directed dozens of shows over the 20 years directing, and this has always been on the list of shows I would like to direct.”
He partially agreed when it was suggested that the story in any format is somewhat depressing.
“Yes, it is depressing I suppose,” he said. “But on the other hand, I think it is a beautiful story of friendship and love and an expression of how much these two characters cared about each other.
“Their dynamic is unique and the end is tragic, but also that sad ending is a true act of kindness and love,” he added.
“The students and I discuss all this in detail and we make sure we get a very clear idea of what is happening –and why. We make sure we tell the story in a way that is clear. It is our job to express emotion and story and convey it in a way the audience can share with us.”
While the majority of the cast knew the story, Quinn said he had engaging discussions with the students about it.
“It was awesome to have talks that dissect the story and bring us to a deeper meaning of the show,” he said.
“The hardest part is finding the best way to tell the story in a way that the audience can connect too,” he explained. “Most people know the story but perhaps haven’t really given it the correct amount of thought.”
The audience needn’t worry that the students “get it” since Quinn assured they were up to the task.
“Our job is to fully understand it ourselves so we can safely and properly tell this story,” he said.
The set, he said, “is simple, yet artistic.”
“The play book actually suggests that the set be simple and minimalistic,” Quinn said. “There is a lot of pretend and simplicity here. This brings the focus to the actors, the dialogue and the story.
“This doesn’t mean there aren’t set challenges. It is simple, beautiful, and will definitely compliment the actors and the story,” Quinn added.
Local theatergoers who might think “Mice and Men” too dark should probably brace themselves.
Next due on the Mountain Pointe stage is teacher-director Kim Bonagofski’s production of “The Diary of Anne Frank.”
The two migrant farmers at the center of “Mice and Men” are played by students Benjamin Fredes-Williams and Aidan Malsch, portraying George and Lenny, respectively.
Ireland Hanrahan plays Curley’s wife, the catalyst for the tragic ending in the book whose character Steinbeck softened for the play. Aidan Kennedy plays Curley.
The rest of the cast includes Jeremiah Suiter, Tyler Aicard, Connor Murry, Drew Stanek and Markel Boyle.
The stage managers are Sadie Goldman and Lexi Artusa Sirota while Rebecca Jacobs and Trevor Perry are the technical directors.
Crew chief Prima Fumbo’s crew includes Andre Presume, Samantha Payne, Shayla Pollard, Addie Harvey, Phoenix Torres, Cassandra Presume, Chase Carter, Kodie Dishman and Essence Lewis.
Other students in the crew are Stephanie Kennedy, Kyra Deeney, Alayjia Marcelin, Leilani Mondragon, Emelia Robertson, props chief Taylor Simmons, Lauren Doller, Julianne Porter, Sydni Gannon, costumes chief A’Shayla Anderson, Jadyn Carter, Teresa Chavez, Jacqueline Bennett, makeup chief Breyonah Owens, Kylie Bannon, Hailey Bennet, Rikay Johnson, Clare Elizabeth, Riley Weathersbee, Kylie Stinson and Skyler Sandoval.
Tickets are $7 for students, $10 for adults and available at the door.
