The two Ahwatukee women running in a five-way race for two Democratic nominations for the state House in the legislative district that includes their community jumped to an early lead in early Primary Election returns Tuesday night while a political newcomer shot ahead of an Ahwatukee Realtor for the Republican Senate nomination in Legislative District 12.
Early unofficial returns in the Democratic primary race for the two LD 12 House seats showed Patty Contreras, a retired City of Phoenix program manager, and scientist Stacey Travers each got 27% of the vote – besting so far Ahwatukee attorney Paul Weich (21%) and Chandler candidates Ajlan AJ Kurdoglu (14%) and Sam Huang (8%).
In the Republican primary contest for the Senate nomination, David Richardson jumped to an early leader over Suzanne Sharer, who lost the 2020 Senate race to state Sen. Sean Bowie, who decided not to seek a third term. Unofficial results showed Richardson with 55% of the vote to Sharer’s 45%.
There are no contests in the two other LD 12 elections.
Republicans Terry Roe and Jim Chaston had no challengers for the Republican nominations for the state House and Rep. Mitzi Epstein had no opposition in her bid for the Democratic nomination for the LD Senate seat as she makes aims to succeed Bowie.
Chaston, a certified public accountant, is a newcomer to politics while Roe, a retired police officer, is finishing the last year of his final term on Chandler City Council.
The votes counted so far are early ballots cast up through Monday.
The next round of votes to be reported are from the people who voted in person on Tuesday. The biggest batch of that is about 105,000 from Maricopa County.
Later will come votes of people who dropped off their early ballots at polling places. Maricopa County officials said they expect to update the numbers all week.
In the latest campaign financial statements filed with the Arizona Secretary of State, Epstein reported collecting $148,372 and spending $26,401 and none of the funds she raised have been loans.
The Tempe Democrat reported a balance of $121,971 – far more than the combined funds raised by Republican businessman David Richardson and Realtor Suzanne Sharer.
Sharer reported collecting $19,326 and Richardson $31,527 and spending $12,799 and $24,031, respectively. The total Richardson reported raising includes over $22,000 in personal loans from himself.
Ajlan AJ Kurdoglu leads the race for cash among the five Democratic candidates for two House seats in LD 12.
Kurdoglu reported raising $122,260, though $70,000 of that came from his previous campaign to unseat Republican state Sen. J.D. Mesnard in 2020 during what became one of the most expense legislative races that year in Arizona.
Played out in a district that represents south Chandler, Sun Lakes and part of Gilbert, that race saw both Mesnard and Kurdoglu raise more than $1 million each, with hundreds of thousands of dollars going to both candidates from out-of-state individuals and political action committees.
Kurdoglu reported spending $66,220 – more than his four Democratic rivals – and a balance of $56,039.
Weich reported $56,530 in fundraising and spending $49,073. Travers raised $46,497 –including $20,000 in loans to her campaign – and spent $15,298. Contreras reported raising $36,188 and spending $26,447.
The distant fifth place is held by Sam Huang, who quit his Chandler City Council seat before his first term expired to run in the Republican primary for Congress in 2020. He reported $9,290, including a $5,000 loan whose source is not listed in any of his filings, and spending $11,677.
Roe and Chaston raised a total $199,764 and are going into the fall campaign with a combined total of $110,444, according to their latest campaign finance filings.
Chaston’s fundraising included $76,000 in loans from himself to his campaign while Roe opened his own wallet to loan his own campaign $5,000.
