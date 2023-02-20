By Kevin Robinson
What can residents in the Ahwatukee neighborhoods expect from me as their City Council Representative? They can expect consistency, transparency, and accessibility.
Approximately 18 months ago when I decided to run for the District 6 City Council position, I did so with the ardent belief that I could – and would – be an effective representative for the residents and businesses within the district.
I started down the campaign path by knocking on doors throughout Ahwatukee, from the neighborhoods around 48th Street and Piedmont Road to around 31st Lane and W. Shaughnessy Road, and dozens in between.
I talked with, and listened to, the hundreds of residents I met along the way. I sought out meetings with Ahwatukee Chamber of Commerce representatives, small business owners, retirees, firefighters, police officers, other city workers, elected officials, and educators.
In doing so, I was given the opportunity to understand and, more importantly, listen to what they expected from their City Council Representative.
As your District 6 City Council Representative, I will consistently listen to you and the issues that you believe are important to you, your family, and your business.
Once I know what concerns the residents that I represent, I will be in a better position to advocate for them. Consistency in advocacy and in listening will be the normal and expected course of business when I am your District 6 City Councilman.
I will be forthright in the business I conduct on behalf of the District’s residents and businesses. I will be open and transparent in my decision making, explaining the decisions I make to anyone who inquires.
I will seek input from residents and business representatives when I have the opportunities to place people on boards and commissions. I will not conduct the business of the people in secrecy.
In essence, I will be open and honest, an attribute that I have possessed and practiced during the thirty-six years I served on the Phoenix Police Department.
Lastly, I will be accessible to anyone who wishes to speak with me. I, or a member of my team, will return phone calls, voicemails, and letters in a timely manner.
For example, I will institute bi-weekly meetings in different parts of the council district so that I am accessible to the residents in a manner that is easy for them.
The way I look at it, if I’m not meeting with the residents and talking to them about the issues that concern them, how am I going to be an effective City Council member?
Consistency, transparency, and accessibility are essential ingredients to me being a successful City Council person for District 6, and more specifically, for the residents in Ahwatukee.
After all, isn’t that the very least of what you should expect from your City Council Representative?
