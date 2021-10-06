AFN NEWS STAFF
A new early-childhood learning center has opened in Ahwatukee.
The fourth Valley location of Whiz Kidz Preschools opened at 1442 E Chandler Blvd. in space previously occupied by the Foothills Preschool & Enrichment Center.
The locally owned and operated Whiz Kidz Preschool “was designed with young children in mind with large open playgrounds and classrooms as well as a secure entrance providing confidence for families,” a spokeswoman said.
And it’s larger than its Phoenix, Scottsdale and Mesa sites with a maximum capacity of 170 kids for all its diverse programs.
“As our city continues to grow, the demand for quality childcare increases,” said founder/CEO Martha Picciao. “We are very excited to serve the Ahwatukee Foothills community and are looking forward to building community relationships."
Picciao founded the first Whiz Kids in 2007, merging what she called a “passion for teaching and entrepreneurship to serve families and lay a learning foundation for children.”
The mother of three also mentors women in the EO Accelerator program and serves on the boards of A New Leaf and the Arizona Association for the Education of Young Children.
After graduating from Arizona State University cum laude a BA in education and teaching first grade for two years, she began a home preschool before starting her off-site operations.
Whiz Kidz Preschool focuses on “quality early childhood education with a play-based curriculum” that includes enrichment classes such as gardening, music, PE, cooking and art.
It champions “offering ample opportunities for children to explore their own expression and creativity.”
“We promote motor skill development, healthy social relationships, love, security and praise in addition to singing the ABC's during diaper changesm” it says on its website.
Its programs include a “Stay ‘n Play” program with an indoor playhouse, market and obstacle course for children from infant to age 10; “Drop 'n Play” and infant care for working parents; and hosts birthday parties.
Also offered are the Up and Beyond Preschool and the Learn 'n Go and AfterSchool. The latter includes lessons in Spanish, Pinterest arts and crafts, reading, math and even cooking and the website says, “It's like college for kids.”
Information: whizkidzpreschool.com.
